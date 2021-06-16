Sutton, Helen Jeanpierre

Forever and much loved, Helen Jeanpierre Sutton embraced her homegoing on Thursday, June 10, 2021. She was the second of five children born on September 3, 1932 to Gertrude Modeliste and Paul Jeanpierre, Sr. She was a long-time resident of New Roads, Louisiana, and a devout member of St. Augustine Catholic Church. She attended Rosenwald High School and graduated in 1953. Attending Southern University, she graduated with a degree in Home Economics. While residing in New Orleans, Louisiana in the 1950s, she met her partner, confidant, and beloved husband Alex Sutton, Jr. They were married in 1957 at St. Augustine Catholic Church. From that union came four children David Sutton, Yvette Scott, George Sutton, and Christine Stevens. Early in her career she taught Home Economics at Rosenwald and Bachelor High Schools. For many years, she worked as the School Food Service Supervisor for 10 schools in Pointe Coupee Parish. She stayed employed by the Pointe Coupee Parish School Board until she retired in 1988. While there, she managed up to 200 employees, including executive assistants, school food service managers and lunchroom cooks. She was the first African American female to hold a leadership position with the Pointe Coupee Parish School Board paving the way for many others to follow. Her leadership ability made her family feel she was the cornerstone, rock, and foundation that held the family together. She assisted them during troubled times and did anything within her power to help them recover. Being there and taking care of the family was one of many traits she learned and acquired from her late father, Paul Jeanpierre Sr. Because of this dedication and devotion to family, she will be sorely missed by many who loved her.
Helen always displayed a strong love for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was known for her love of food, flowers, plants, sewing and baking. She and her husband would travel throughout the city and states visiting family and friends and going to local sporting events. Her favorite teams to watch were the Southern University Jaguars and the New Orleans Saints. Helen was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and aunt who embraced and supported her family and friends with an abundance of love and guidance. She is survived by many who will cherish her loving memories. Her sister, Augusta (Charles) Ladmirault; four children David (Dell Wiggins) Sutton, Yvette Scott, George (DeAnne) Sutton, Christine (David) Stevens; ten grandchildren Kassidy, Ashton, George II, Gabriel, Derek Jr., Trenton, Kayla, Lauren, and Evan; two great grandchildren, Austin and Owen; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Alex Sutton, Jr.: parents Gertrude Modeliste and Paul Jeanpierre, Sr.; brother Paul Jeanpierre, Jr.; and sisters Ora Lee Sneed and Sally Perkins. Visiting at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 809 New Roads St., New Roads, LA on Friday, June 18th, from 9 a.m. until recitation of the rosary at 9:20 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at the church at 10:00 a.m. Friday, with Father Patrick Healey, SSJ, Pastor as celebrant. Interment in the church cemetery followed by repast in the church hall. Arrangements were made through A. Wesley Funeral Home, Maringouin.