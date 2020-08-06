Tassin, Roberta Ann Hillyard

“And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes; there shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain, for the former things have passed away.” Rev 21:4
Roberta Ann Hillyard Tassin, 68, a lifelong resident of Ventress, Louisiana, passed away at home, surrounded by loved ones, on August 1, 2020. She fought a long battle with cancer and endured it with courage, dignity, grace and faith in Jesus Christ. Roberta is survived by her high school sweetheart and beloved husband of fifty years, Roderick “Roddy” Joseph Tassin, and daughter, Michelle Renee Tassin, lovingly known as the “sunshine” of her mom’s life. Shortly after graduating from Poydras High School in 1969, Roberta began working at the State Farm Insurance office in New Roads with her uncle, Agent C. Allen Dabadie, and then became Office Manager for Agent Jeff Richey. Roberta was a devoted LSU fan, and visitors to the State Farm agency would delight in the abundance of purple and gold decorations displayed in her office. She loved the great outdoors and enjoyed spending leisurely time with her devoted friends of the YYR (Yeah Ya Right!) Camping Group. Roberta is also survived by her brothers, Frankie and Leroy Hillyard and numerous beloved nieces and nephews, all to whom she was affectionately known as “Nanny Bert.” She is preceded in death by her precious son, Ryan Joseph, and her parents, Roy and Mable “Doll” Dabadie Hillyard, and brothers, Johnny and Jimmy Hillyard. The Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in New Roads, La on August 4, 2020 at 11:00 am. The burial will follow at False River Memorial Park. St. Mary’s Catholic Church asks all those who attend the service to bring your own mask; it must be worn at all times. Pallbearers will be her nephews.The family would like to convey thanks to the staff of Pointe Coupee Hospice and caregivers, Sheena and Tina. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Pointe Coupee Hospice (225)638-5717 or Janelle LaCombe Cancer Fund.