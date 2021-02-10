Terrance Sr., Timothy Joseph “Fat”

Alpha Omega
July 28, 1959 February 5, 2021
I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the Faith: 2 Timothy 4:7
Timothy, departed his earthly life on February 5, 2021 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital Baton Rouge, LA. He was surrounded by his wife of over 40 years and children. Timothy was born July 28, 1959 in New Roads, LA., to Sibert J. Terrance and Leona Lemay Terrance of New Roads, LA. He was the third eldest of seven children. He attended Rosenwald High School and upon his completion he enrolled in Jumonville Vocational School where he obtained a degree in Welding. Timothy worked at Port Allen Marines, Inc., and various other plants. He retired as a Mechanic Operator from LA Entergy and Power Authority of Lafayette, LA in 2007. After retirement he became an entrepreneur with his own business Tim’s Small Engines Repair. He married his high school sweetheart Marion C. Terrance. To this union two children were born. He was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church in New Roads, LA. He received all the sacraments of Laity. Timothy will be remembered for his laughter, love of fishing, handy man and cooking skills. He was a Jack of all trades. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife of over forty-years Marion C. Terrance, daughter, Tierra Terrance (Quantum Sr.), New Roads, LA; son, Timothy J. Terrance, Jr., Hono LuLu, Hawaii; three grandchildren, Talaiyah, Raydin, and Quantum Jr. who were the apple of his eyes; three sisters, Shelia Terrance, New Roads, LA; Rocksann Terrance, Nashville, TN; and Courtney Hayes, Morganza, LA; one brother, Darren Terrance (Stacy) of Baton Rouge, LA. Preceded in death by his parents; Sibert and Leona Lemay Terrance; three brothers, Rickey Terrance, Ronald Terrance and Lawrence Terrance. The family of Timothy send a special thank you, to the Our Lady of the Lake Hospital physicians, Dr. Nnamdi Nwavueze, Dr. Kellie Schmeeckle and staff for their care and service. Visitation will be Friday, February 12 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. only. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Verrette’s Funeral Home (private family service). Wearing of a mask is recommended. Arrangements Entrusted to Verrette’s Pointe Coupee Funeral Home 1018 Parent Street, New Roads, LA 70760.