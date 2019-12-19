Elizabeth Audrey Trosclair, a lifelong resident of Maringouin, passed away Tuesday December 10, 2019 at the age of 87. Visiting was Wednesday, December 18, 2019 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at A. Wesley Funeral Home 10810 Ventress Dr. Maringouin, La. Mass of Christian Burial was Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 11140 Highway 77, Maringouin. Interment was in Church Cemetery. She is survived by ten children Rudolph (Pathy) Trosclair, Margie (Dwayne) Lockman, Joseph (Irene) Trosclair, Freddie (Geneta) Trosclair, Paul Trosclair, Bobby (Kim) Trosclair, Emanuel Trosclair, Charles Trosclair, Tara (Clarence) Johnson, and Regina Hart, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, son in law Charles Hammond, brothers in laws, sisters in laws, numerous other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Rudolph J.D. Trosclair and daughter Barbara Hammond. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.