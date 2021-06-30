Valdry, Ivars Darrow

Ivars Darrow Valdry was born on August 21, 1930, to Leon E. Valdry, Sr. and Mary Jacob Valdry in Bueche, Louisiana. Darrow, as he was more commonly known, departed this life on June 23, 2021. Darrow attended Immaculate Conception Church as a child, but was a longtime member of St. Augustine Catholic Church. Darrow Valdry can be characterized as a man of few words, a true leader whose words carried tremendous weight. He possessed great integrity and profound strength of character. Always willing to help the underdog, Darrow was content to let his work for others speak for itself and make an impact while remaining in the background and behind the scenes. Darrow’s great wisdom, superior intellect, discerning perception, huge heart, and even bigger smile will be what people miss about him. They will praise his strength of character, his no nonsense attitude, and his deep and abiding love for his family. Darrow was preceded in death by his parents, Leon Valdry, Sr, and Mary Jacobs Valdry, and siblings, Lena Valdry, Veronica Valdry Kirby (Clarence), Usant N. Valdry, and Emma Taylor Valdry (Aubrey). He is survived by his wife, Zenobia Antoine Valdry, children, Tamara Valdry and Ivars Valdry (Shon), siblings, Leon E. Valdry, Jr. (Doris-deceased), Dr. Warren W. Valdry (Virginia), Felton G. Valdry (June), and Theresa Valdry Gunter, grandchildren, Jaryn, Kendall, and Jeremiah Valdry, nieces, nephews, and a host of friends and other loved ones. Services will be held on Thursday, July 8, 2021. There will be a rosary at 9:30 a.m. followed by a mass at 10:00 a.m. at St Augustine Catholic Church, 809 New Roads St., New Roads, LA 70760.
