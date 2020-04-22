Varmall, Shirley

Shirley Varmall, 74, affectionately known as ‘Nana’ and ‘Mae-Mae’, entered eternal rest with her Lord and Savior on April 14, 2020. Shirley was a native of New Roads, Louisiana, and the oldest of seven children born to the union of Stewart and Gladys Voltaire. Educated in Pointe Coupee Parish, she was a proud graduate of Rosenwald High School Class of 1964 and a retired Pointe Coupee Parish Instructional Paraprofessional of 36 years. Shirley was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend and servant of the Lord. She loved to cook, garden, visit with family and study God’s word. Shirley was a faithful, devoted and active member of Disciples of Christ Church in New Roads, Louisiana, under Pastor Theron Smith. She is survived by her daughter, Leticia Varmall Pete; son-in-law, Mitchell Pete Sr.; two grandchildren, Maya Pete and Mitchell Pete Jr.; three sisters, Mary Nell Dominique (Joseph), Myra Varmall (Aaron) and Helen Kenny; one brother, Lloyd Voltaire (Jaime), one great uncle, Ruffin Terrance; one great aunt Ann Volta and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Edward Voltaire and Leroy Voltaire. A private funeral will be held on April 22, 2020, at Perches Funeral Home in El Paso, Texas. Burial will be April 25, 2020, at Saint Augustine’s Catholic Church Cemetery by Pastor Theron Smith. Special thanks to Disciples of Christ Pastor Theron Smith, First Lady Melissa Smith, and the congregation for all their love and support of our beloved. Shirley will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Her loved ones are comforted in the assurance that Shirley is resting in perfect peace eternally, with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
