Victorian, Anthony

Msgt. Anthony Victorian, USAF Retired, died peacefully at The Clarity at the Crossings surrounded by family at the age of 77 on September 13, 2020. He was a native of Ventress, La. and resident of New Roads, La. He retired from the United States Air Force with over 20 years of service. Anthony is survived by his wife of 52 years, Susie M. Victorian, his three daughters, Kimberly (Kevin) Tripeaux, Dr. LaShonda Victorian, and LaTonya (Steven) Batiste, six grandchildren, Kalaia Tripeaux, Skylar Batiste, Jhonothan Victorian, Jaisha Victorian, Kevin Tripeaux, II, and Braylen Batiste, two great-grandchildren, Kali Cavalier and Denim Brue, his brothers, Ernest Victorian, Jr., Gregory (Veronica) Victorian, Roger (Georgia) Victorian, and James Sidney (Ava) Victorian, his sisters, Mildred V. Duhe and Mary V. (John) Jackson, his brother-in-law, Hal (Patt) Williams, and his sister-in-law, Rachel (Romalice) Felder. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Victorian, Sr. and Anastasia Jeanpierre Victorian and his brothers, Leroy Victorian, Sr. and John Floyd Victorian. Visitation will be at Hall Davis and Son Funeral Home, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA on Thursday, September 17, 2020, from 5 pm to 7 pm with Rosary at 6 pm. Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 809 New Roads Street, New Roads, La. on Friday, September 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be private and a ticket will be required. Interment will be at St. Augustine Catholic Church Cemetery in New Roads, La. immediately following the services. Professional services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son Funeral Home.
