Victorian, John Floyd “Pop” Sr.

John Floyd “Pop” Victorian Sr., was born on February 20, 1939, the fifth of nine children, born to the union of Ernest “Sam” Victorian and Anastasia “Anna” Jeanpierre Victorian in Ventress, LA. He was 81. He departed this life on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 3:44 p.m. at DePaul Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. “Pop” as he was known by family and friends, received his education in the Catholic school system as well as the public-school system in New Roads, LA. In June of 1959, he married Velma Jean Sterling Victorian, and that union produced three sons. Malcom Jerome, John Floyd Jr., and Jonathan Jevon. In 1964 Floyd was offered an opportunity to move to St. Louis to work at a private club, The St. Louis Club, in an effort to provide a better life for his family. His great work ethics, along with a great smile, and his people skills, he climbed the corporate ladder, and in 1975 was promoted to Management, when opportunities for African Americans in that field were very limited. After his dedicated service of 13 years at the St. Louis Club, he went to work at the University Club, where he met and later married Emma Jean Woodson in 1986, who made many sacrifices, taking him to his dialysis treatment, doctor’s appointments, and dealing with all the challenges and struggles during his entire illness until the time of his departure. He was an avid baseball player, playing alongside his brothers with the community league every summer during his visits to New Roads. He dearly loved his family, his extended family, and all with whom he came in contact. He was instrumental in providing room and board for many young people from Louisiana who went to St Louis seeking employment and sometimes assisting them in finding work. Most importantly, he was a Christian man, who openly expressed his fervent love for Christ. One of his famous spiritual sayings was “Praise the Lord.” We believe in our hearts that according to God’s word, his soul has been reconciled and he is truly at peace. Special thanks to all of the doctors and healthcare providers who worked untiringly in caring for him, and all who assisted with his needs during the many years of his illness. Sharing his legacy and cherishing his beautiful memories are: His loving wife Emma Jean Woodson Victorian, two sisters: Mildred Duhe’, Mary V. Jackson (John), five brothers, Ernest Jr., Roger (Georgia) Anthony (Susie) Gregory (Veronica) James Sidney(Ava) His three sons, Malcolm Jerome(Alicia) John Floyd Jr. (Janet’) Jonathan Jevon: 13 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, in-laws, and a host of other family members and loyal friends, as well as his little watchdog, “Paco.” As we bid farewell, the Bible says, in II Timothy 4:7-8 “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.” Preceding him in death are his parents and is brother, Leroy Victorian. Funeral services were Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Austin Lane Mortuary, St. Louis, MO.
