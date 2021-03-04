Walker, James Thomas “Jimmy”

“His Lord said unto him, Well done, good and faithful servant; thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things; enter thou into the joy of thy Lord.” Matthew 25:23
James Thomas “Jimmy” Walker passed away on February 25, 2021 surrounded by his family on the same day that he married his wife, Linda, 60 years earlier. Jimmy was 80 years old. Jimmy loved the outdoors and spent many days deer hunting in Sherburne and later at his camp, Big Horn Hunting Club. He also had a passion for fishing and fox hunting. He loved his dogs, Murphy and Lil Butch, and his cat, Kitty. He loved working with and training Quarter Horses. He was a big fan of horse racing and was a member of the Louisiana Quarter Horse Breeders Association and the American Quarter Horse Association. He was a huge LSU fan and for many years, for every baseball season, Jimmy and Linda could be found camping and tailgating at the “The Box”. Jimmy was a proud member of the LSU Baseball Coaches Committee. His favorite all time baseball memory was when he and Linda sat in Rosenblatt Stadium in Omaha and watched LSU Tiger, Warren Morris, hit a walk off homerun to win the 1996 College World Series. He was a proud member of the 1956 Livonia High School 6-Man Football State Championship Team. As a young man, Jimmy enjoyed working cattle. He worked at Crown Zellerbach and then went on to work at Georgia Pacific where he retired in 2004. Jimmy also served as a part-time deputy Sheriff with the Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office. Jimmy is survived by his wife of 60 years, Linda Carriere Walker and his children, Leah Raye Thibaut (James), Fonda McKneely (Bryan), Jamie LaCombe (Brent) and Wyatt Walker (Amy). Jimmy was known as PawPaw to his grandchildren: Michael Thibaut, Gabbe Thibaut Purpera (Jared), Garrett, Riley and Drew McKneely, Addie Varden, Fallon and Jude LaCombe, Cole, Carter and Cooper Walker. He has 2 great-grandchildren: Aubrey Claire Purpera and Kellyn Olivia Purpera and was known as G-Pop to them. He is also survived by his brother, Johnny Walker. Preceded in death by his parents O.J. and Lois Walker; sister, Sharon Walker Allen and granddaughter, Olivia Leah McKneely. Pallbearers will be Michael Thibaut, Garrett McKneely, Riley McKneely, Drew McKneely, Cole Walker, Carter Walker and Cooper Walker. Honorary Pallbearers were James Thibaut, Brent LaCombe, Bryan McKneely, Ron Allen, Scott Allen, Kirt Allen, and Len Walker. The visitation was held at Faith Baptist Church in Livonia, La on Monday, March 1, 2021 from 10:30 a.m. until the Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. The entombment followed in St. Francis Cabrini Church Cemetery. Special thanks to the staff of Pointe Coupee General Hospital and Pointe Coupee Hospice. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the Pointe Coupee Hospice Fund.