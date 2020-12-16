“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course and I have kept the faith.”
II Timothy 4:7
On May 20, 1942, Glenda Mae Warr was born in New Roads, Louisiana, the firstborn to the late Alcee (Alcide) Warr, Sr. and Idella (Ida) Dorsey Warr. She is affectionately known as Glen to her family and friends as a very loving, supportive, and compassionate person to all that knew her. Glenda Mae was christened and received all the sacraments of the laity at St. Augustine Catholic Church in New Roads, Louisiana. On December 13, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. at home in Carrollton, Texas, Glenda Mae Warr Terrance was called by an angel to come and take your rest. She passed away at the beautiful age of 78. Glenda Mae was a native of New Roads, Louisiana, and a resident of Carrollton, Texas, a Dallas, Texas suburb. She was the oldest of three children born to Alcee (Alcide) and Idella (Ida) Dorsey Warr. Glenda Mae was a graduate of St. Augustine Catholic Elementary School and Rosenwald High School in New Roads, Louisiana. She worked as a Food & Nutrition Specialist at Lakeview Manor Nursing Home in New Roads, Louisiana. Glenda became an outstanding teacher at the public school districts in New Roads, Louisiana; New Orleans, Louisiana; and Irving, Texas, and became a Teacher of the Year. Her memories will be cherished by her son Michael Gerald Warr, daughter Angela Warr Hartley and son-in-law, Darrell Hartley, granddaughter Michelle Warr, brother Alton Joseph Warr, Sr. and sister-in-law, Sharon, Godchildren Timothy Paige, and Mary Haynes Ford, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Alcee (Alcide) and Idella (Ida) Dorsey Warr, brothers and sisters, husband Roosevelt Terrance, paternal grandparents, and maternal grandparents. Funeral will be on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Augustine Catholic Church 809 New Roads Street, New Roads, Louisiana 70760 Father Patrick S. Healy, SSJ, Officiating.