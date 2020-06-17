Weil, Ray Weill

Ray Weill Weil, a native of Lafayette, Louisiana and resident of Livonia, Louisiana, passed away on June 9, 2020 at her home at the age of 96. She was preceded in death by her husband, Simon D. Weil, a grandson, Justin Lenard Weil, her parents Bernice and Leopold Weill Sr., her sister, Emelie Weill Citron, her brothers, Leopold Weill Jr. and Gus Weill. She is survived by her son, Simon Jonathan Weil, daughters Dinah Weil and Simone Weil Levy and her husband Stan Levy Jr.; grandchildren, Jonathan McCullough Weil (Amy); Stan Levy III (Kim), Steven Levy, and Scott Levy (Candace), great grandchildren, Joe Mac Weil, Jake Ray Weil, Stan Levy IV, Alex Levy, Sam Levy, Leighton Levy, Adi Ray Levy, Michael Levy and Simon Levy. Ray Weill Weil was a superstar; there was none like her before and there will be none after. She touched many lives around the world and had a love for life and people that continued until the day she closed her eyes. The Weil family would like to recognize and thank some of the extraordinary people in Ray’s life: Dr. Mae Gaspard, Dr. Venkat Banda, Dr. Hosea Doucet, Dr. Mark Cassidy, Dr. J. A. Lamendola, Father Jerry Phillips, Fay Bowen, Doris White, Gail Major, Sharon and Bomer Smith, Monica Bogani, Geraldine Southhall, Tresia and Shirley Tillman, Francis and Phillip Feast and JoAnn Christmas. No service will be held. Donations in honor of Ray Weill Weil may be made to the Pointe Coupee Homebound Health & Hospice Care or the charity of your choice.
