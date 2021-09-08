Richard Alan (Ric) Welch, a native and resident of Oscar, La passed away on September 1, 2021 at the age of 57. A memorial service was held at First United Methodist Church of New Roads on Tuesday, September 7 at 11 a.m. Ric served 10 years in the US Navy, where he began his career in parks and recreation. He was the Director of Parks and Rec for Pointe Coupee Parish, the City of La Mirada, CA and was a founding council member and Director of the Parks and Rec department for the city of Eastvale, California, when it incorporated and for the duration of his career. He was a die-hard LSU fan, loved nature hikes and fishing with his beloved dog, Bleu, was a very, very amateur golfer, and a grill master. He was also an extremely skilled Halloween aficionado. Survived by his parents, Johnny and Pat LeVasseur; children, Joshua Welch and wife Holly, Austin Welch (Kadie Primeaux), Bryn Welch, Piper Welch; grandchild, Marley Welch; brothers, Russ Welch and wife Shari, Glen “Beep” Welch and wife Cherie; sister, Jana Jeansonne and husband Arthur; nieces, Sydney, Sarah, Doren, Tori, and Jaylen; nephews, Chandler and Steele. Preceded in death by his father, William Richard Welch. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pointe Coupee Home Health & Hospice or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
