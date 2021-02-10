John Edward Williams, Sr., 94, a native of Grosse Tete, LA and resident of Erwinville, LA, passed away on January 22, 2021. He was an automotive mechanic who was interested in electronics, radio broadcast and astronomy. He proudly served in the United States Navy during WWII. He was preceded in death by: wife Charlotte; his parents, Lillian and Eugene; and daughter Frances. He is survived by: wife Patsy; daughters Jeanie (Danny) and Theresa; sons John, Jr., Clayton (Sue), and David (Christine); step-daughters Charlotte and Crystal; step-son Jerry; sisters Lillie (A.J.), Frances (Ray); brother Clifton (Jane); and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at Millsdale Baptist Church Cemetery in Zachary, LA on Saturday, Feb. 13 at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Church Funeral Services and Crematory.