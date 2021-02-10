John Edward Williams, Sr., 94, a native of Grosse Tete, LA and resident of Erwinville, LA, passed away on January 22, 2021. He was an automotive mechanic who was interested in electronics, radio broadcast and astronomy. He proudly served in the United States Navy during WWII. He was preceded in death by: wife Charlotte; his parents, Lillian and Eugene; and daughter Frances. He is survived by: wife Patsy; daughters Jeanie (Danny) and Theresa; sons John, Jr., Clayton (Sue), and David (Christine); step-daughters Charlotte and Crystal; step-son Jerry; sisters Lillie (A.J.), Frances (Ray); brother Clifton (Jane); and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at Millsdale Baptist Church Cemetery in Zachary, LA on Saturday, Feb. 13 at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Church Funeral Services and Crematory.
Visit Pointe Coupee
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Online Poll
Do you plan to take the coronavirus vaccination?
The coronavirus vaccines have been hailed as a "light at the end of the tunne" that will bring finality to the ongoing pandemic. Millions of Americans plan to take the vaccination, but many others are skeptical and may opt against it.
You voted: