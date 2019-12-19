Murrel Lacour Willis, a lifelong resident of New Roads, passed away Monday December 9, 2019 at Carrington Place at the age of 71. Visitingwas held Wednesday, December 18, 2019 8:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church New Roads, La. Interment in Church Cemetery. She is survived by 4 Children Frank Smith Jr., Lacreasy Lacour, John (Jovina) Willis Jr, and Joyonna Willis, three Sisters Verna Lacour, Lois Lacour, and Joyce Lacour, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, numerous other relatives and friends. Professional services were entrusted to A. Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.