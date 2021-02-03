Louisiana residents did not have to wait long to find out the effect President Joe Biden’s administration would have on the state.
It took less than 24 hours.
One swirl of his Cross Rollerball pen brought an abrupt halt to the plans for the Keystone Pipeline project.
The response has brought sharp division, just as everything during the Trump administration.
Environmentalists applaud the move, while the corporate sector and working class consider it another major blow to the job market.
So much for unity.
The decision cuts off thousands of construction jobs, which directly affects Louisiana. It also puts a stop to a return of domestic drilling.
On the other hand, Biden’s reversal of Trump’s permit should serve as another reminder for Louisiana that the state’s future cannot depend on one industry.
The growth of the state economy in the 20th century coincided with the rapid expansion of the petrochemical industry. It led to years of prosperity for most south Louisiana parishes along the Mississippi River. Those same parishes – and the entire state – have endured massive setbacks when the price of oil bottoms out.
The petrochemical industry has been the state’s best friend and worst enemy over time. We can blame the industry for the hard times, but our state has depended on the industry both too much and too long.
Just ask St. James Parish. The Shell Oil Refinery, formerly Texaco/Motiva, benefited our friends in the Convent/Gramercy/Lutcher area for many years.
It put food on the table for thousands of employees since 1967, but the shutdown will mean at least 20 percent less tax revenue once Shell turns out the last light.
Keep in mind this decision came in October, prior to the presidential election. Some may believe they saw a Biden victory looming, but it says more about the long-term plans for the oil industry.
The industry has found ways to downsize, which will not bode well for the state. It means Louisiana eventually must embrace something it has long resisted from the economic standpoint.
Diversification.
It’s past due that the state thinks outside the box on industrial development. It means schools and universities need to further promote more technological training, and it may mean that our state’s leaders need to take a more aggressive approach to diversify industry in Louisiana.
A more diversified economy will be the key for Louisiana to preserve during tough times ahead. It should have happened years ago, but it now needs to happen.