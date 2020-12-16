Awards, in many cases, come down merely to subjectivity. In the case of one recent award announcement, it’s entirely the wrong choice.
Time’s choice of President-elect Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris completely misses the boat.
Supporters of the Biden-Harris ticket may be happy, and it’s likely that those who supported the Trump/Pence reelection bid felt they deserved the honor.
In this case, it should not have gone to a Democrat or a Republican. The rightful recipients would have come from both parties.
The award, by all means, should have gone to frontline workers.
We have seen faces and voices related to the fight against the coronavirus, which remains far from over.
These brave men and women who have worked tirelessly, often pulling extra shifts when their COVID-19 sidelined their coworkers.
It’s affected every healthcare institution, starting in Pointe Coupee Parish and circling the globe.
They have had to comfort the thousands and thousands of patients through quarantines, isolations and struggle for every breath.
Unlike other diseases and illnesses, they fought in what could be compared to a dark tunnel. The pandemic figured as unchartered territory for doctors, nurses, paramedics and other emergency personnel.
COVID-19, for the most part, remains an enigma for the medical field.
Frontline workers have endured the stress of what they will face each day on the job when dealing with the virus, and they also faced the worry of whether it would affect their loved ones.
The announcement of a vaccine has brought a much-needed dose of encouragement, but it remains far from over.
The frontline workers – doctors, nurses, surgeons, etc. – were the rightful choice to receive the first vaccinations.
We will likely have an idea by this time next year on the effectiveness of the vaccine.
Biden and Harris may have won the reelection, but they not even taken office yet.
The frontline workers have been great examples of heroes. They have put their lives on the line to save others, and they will continue to do so into the next year.
Regardless of the claim from a magazine, history will show that the frontline workers defined courage and honor in 2020.