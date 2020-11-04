There’s a tradition that happens after a competition or contest.
When the dust is settled and the clock is at 0:00, the competitors face each other.
And shake hands.
It is so ingrained in some parts of our nation, that a political candidate for governor in Texas fell behind his competitor when he turned his back on her instead of shaking hands.
And TV cameras recorded it all.
These days, with the COVID-19 protocols, there is little hand-shaking at sports events.
Here in Pointe Coupee Parish, high school volleyball teams have walked to the center line and at a safe social distance, waved to each other.
The ritual is different, but the meaning is there.
Congratulations. Thanks for competing.
Maybe it is a good thing the COVID-19 protocols are in effect.
Looking at the unfolding presidential election process, it looks like no one will be shaking hands today or in the near future.
It has been a constant refrain this political season. Civility is dead. The other side is wrong, hateful, an enemy.
Somehow being polite or well-mannered has become seen as weak.
Syndicated columnists such as Miss Manners or Dear Abby extolled proper manners.
You don’t have to like someone to be civil, although it does make spending time with them tolerable.
One side will win in the presidential election and another side will lose.
However we approach the side our candidate will be on, our behavior will go a long way to deciding how we will treat each other in the future.
A handshake may seem like a simple thing, but for our nation – wracked by political conflicts, a pandemic and social unrest – it might be the place to start.
After all, our children are watching.
And if revenge is going to be the dominant theme of our future, remember this adage.
“Before you embark on a path of revenge, dig two graves.”