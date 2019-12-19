Christmas wish lists are a longstanding tradition for both young and old, but it seems many forget the most important item.
That item is not a new car, nor is it the latest iPhone, and it’s not the latest version of the Apple Watch.
The most important item on the list may be the most difficult to find: Unity.
We live in a divisive state, a sharply split nation and a world that has seemed perilously close to a full-scale war for the past several years.
Unity is not what we envision as the perfect Christmas gift, nor does it seem like a priority to many.
Cities across America have seen an increase in the number of violent crimes, even here in Pointe Coupee Parish.
Some members of our state and federal governing bodies – from both parties – have demonstrated at times that their agendas are fueled by personal animosity rather than the common good of the people.
The same applies to civilians.
As we prepare for the week when we focus most on “Peace on earth, good will to men,” it’s time we pause to reflect on how much – or, more aptly, how little – we embrace those virtues.
Many have done a poor job of that in recent years. Our leaders should use this season to focus on how they can make a better world by finding common ground and not only looking out for their personal gains.
It’s a gift that could benefit the world we live today and the one we leave for future generations.