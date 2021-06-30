Many youngsters are looking forward to fireworks and the Fourth of July celebration this weekend.
We don’t want to be the stick in the mud, but here’s a calendar fact.
Exactly 40 days from today, July 1, the 2021-22 school year begins in Pointe Coupee Parish.
After what can only be called the “COVID-19 school year” of 2020-21, we are sure most school-age children don’t want to be reminded of this.
COVID-19 protocols, temperature checks, social-distancing and hand-sanitizing greeted students, teachers and support personnel when the spring semester began in January.
Here we are six months later, and some things have changed.
We are not completely “back to normal,” but many guidelines – or restrictions, depending on your point of view – have been eased.
Things may never go “back to normal” as they were in March 2019 when in one weekend life as we were living it came to a halt.
But there is reason for optimism as the next school year works its way here.
Five weeks may or may not seem like a long period of time, but we’re sure students and anyone involved in our educational system will feel that it will go by too fast.
While children deserve a respite from the rigors of education, summer vacation offers many opportunities to keep the skills they worked on in a classroom fresh.
Science camps, art camps, computer camps, even an upcoming chefs camp hosted by the LSU AgCenter, are among summer offerings that can be found locally and in nearby parishes.
Rougon Elementary’s recent Camp Accelerate allowed campers to learn how to handle a canoe. It’s not a pirogue, but water safety is an important part of living in Louisiana.
Reading, one of the most critical skills to learning, got a boost with the opening of the new Livonia Branch of the Pointe Coupee Parish library system.
What can be better than reading about mystery, adventure or history in a cool library on a hot July day?
Rather than looking at the next 40 days as preparing for another school year, look at it as a continuation of the instruction and exploring students experienced in 2020-21.
We believe teachers will be pleased when students walk into class in five weeks if they hear them say, “Guess what I learned this summer?”