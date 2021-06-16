A visit to a park often brings back memories for this middle-age man.
Yes, I hate to admit I’m middle-age and I’ve never been ready to claim it, but at 53 I learned to accept it for what it is.
My impromptu visit with Greg Victorian, whom I wrote about last week, reminded me that age is just a number.
Honestly, I did not know him until I met him while I ate breakfast at Lucky Pierre’s last month.
I heard some news about my Chicago Cubs, then he made a remark about his team, the St. Louis Cardinals.
Most of you who follow baseball probably know that it’s one of the longest, fiercest rivalries in Major League Baseball.
The only common thread was the late Harry Caray, who did play-by-play at radio station KMOX from the 1940s until the late 1960s, and landed at WGN in Chicago in the 1980s, where he remained until his death in 1998.
He consumed ample amounts of Budweiser with both ballclubs.
But the conversation about baseball shifted into a talk about youth and how it’s not as common to see kids playing in summer leagues.
They still exist, and they’re plentiful in New Roads, but it’s still not quite what it once was.
Some say it’s the lack of interest among youngsters, many of whom prefer to play video games nowadays.
Parental involvement also is an issue. For many, it’s too hard to juggle work and the responsibilities of coaching a baseball or softball team.
For Victorian, it’s his passion. He was a late bloomer, starting at 14, but he never looked back.
At 73, I’m sure it makes him feel young.
He will say it’s because he loves baseball but watching him around the kids is another story.
He enjoys the camaraderie, and it probably keeps the 73-year-old closer to his youth.
On top of that, he sees the need for baseball and softball programs in our community.
Much of our conversation, outside of what was published, focused on how kids need the activities to keep them occupied, learn social interaction and work ethic and stay out of trouble.
It’s something many of us see, but either don’t have the time or the willingness to join in.
So, how do we keep the young generation fulfilled, occupied and away from negative influences?
It all goes back to involvement.
I learned a wealth from my parents during childhood (and still to this day), but much of what shaped me involved interaction with adults who were willing to talk and share their wisdom.
It was that time under “the learning tree” that made it so important.
In the process, we found common ground.
We need people to bridge the gap between the youngsters and adults. It’s not as much a problem in Pointe Coupee Parish, where we still see a lot of parental involvement in activities in school, recreation etc.
In larger cities – take Baton Rouge, for example – we don’t see as much in the line of youth activities in the summer and not as many parents willing to step up the plate or even show up to watch their kids play.
Part of the adult involvement in youth activities is to lead by example. If the adult has a good rapport with the kids, the sky is the limit on how much they can influence them.
But without that guidance and willing to talk – and listen, most of all – to young people, the gap will grow wider and wider.
Many of us complain about the direction young people have taken in recent years.
At the same time, not as many adults are willing to step forward and get involved.
As with anything else in life, the amount we get out of something we love is equal to what we put into it.
Yes, I know that sounds like a lyric from “Golden Slumber,” the final song The Beatles recorded.
It works here.
More than ever, we need to interact with our younger people.
In the process, we often learn we have similar concerns and worries.
It’s not impossible.
If a Cubs fan and a Cardinals fan can find common ground and enjoy a conversation, anything is possible.