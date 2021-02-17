“Nothing says baseball season like frozen roads and basepaths.”
You won’t find that on a T-shirt or bumper sticker, but it fits in Louisiana.
Catholic High of Pointe Coupee coach Nick Scelfo offered that wry observation to this writer when attempts were being made to interview parish baseball coaches for a preview story.
Then came Mother Nature, ice, sleet, snow, single-digit temperatures, road closures and power failures.
And that funny organization, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association, calls this the spring sports season.
A change in deadlines and all the items mentioned above have delayed that baseball preview, but The Banner will get that next week.
Now is the time to celebrate spring for our prep softball and baseball teams.
Does any business that sells sports apparel offer team mittens?
Let’s save an essay about spring and blooms and renewal for another day.
Let’s wish our softball and baseball teams well.
A year ago, it was in the 70’s and these teams were just getting started. As they say, hopes were high; it was a new season.
There was talk about a virus going around the country, but this writer is a professional when it comes to the spring flu, so no one was looking at that closely.
Well, that changed quickly.
On Friday, March 13, this columnist got to play sportswriter and cover the Livonia-Ascension Episcopal softball game.
No one knew it would be the last game of the season. The LHSAA stopped all spring sports to review the situation.
A few weeks later, the LHSAA ended the spring seasons for sports.
We call that a kick in the gut.
Softball and baseball players who had worked in the off-season, practiced in the pre-season and got those first few at-bats in had nowhere to go and no one to play.
For seniors, it hurt.
Catholic High of Pointe Coupee’s softball team goes into this season still able to claim it is the reigning champion of Division IV.
But you know those 2020 seniors wanted a shot at another title.
At an early age, this writer knew he would never be big enough for football, so he became a baseball man.
That’s why spring is so special. It means another season is coming.
And as our softball and baseball seasons start, let’s celebrate that these teams are back, like all the other spring sports.
If the players seem cautious, think about how they felt in March 2020.
It’s time for another season. A lot of games and a lot of stories.
Softball season opens today, Feb. 18.
If enough ice has melted and Mother Nature is in a good enough mood, Livonia will host Woodlawn and False River will welcome Walker this afternoon.
Catholic-PC will be on the road on Wednesday, Feb. 24, to face Holden in Livingston Parish.
Meanwhile, today marks the first day baseball teams can hold jamborees. The regular season begins Monday, Feb. 22.
Livonia will host Mamou on Feb. 22 and David Thibodeaux will come to Catholic-PC the same day.
False River can scout the Catholic-Pc game, since the Gators will host Thibodeaux on Feb. 24.
That last game at Livonia? Senior Shelby Foret hit the first home run of her high school career that day.
When interviewed weeks later for another story, Foret said if that was her last softball game, she was glad she got that home run.
I’m glad she got that homer. I’m sorry she didn’t get more chances to hit more.
If COVID-19 has had any effect on high school sports, it must be that players, parents and fans should enjoy and be grateful for the game they play that day.
If the weather is fine, and no outside influence flexes its muscle, a “normal” season always seems to go by quickly.
So let’s enjoy the first game. It’s a new season.