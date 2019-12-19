Every so often, a Daddy has to rise to the occasion.
For this Daddy, it came a few years back in the hall outside a locker room.
I think about this as Catholic High of Pointe Coupee’s football team looks back on the Division IV title game against Ouachita Christian.
Or more importantly, as the fans and families of those Hornets look back at that 67-22 game.
Back in the day, through a set of circumstances involving parents’ work schedules, “Grace” played in a youth basketball league where several players for the local high school team coached.
She met Beeper. She played for Beeper. Beeper was her hero. Grace was the team mascot; every Friday we were at their games and she “conferred” with the players in the locker room after every game.
Beeper’s senior year, they reached the Class AAA finals. It ended McCall 44, Albany 35.
So, this Daddy had the challenge all Daddies face: How do you comfort an 8-year-old daughter when her heart is breaking?
You do the best you can.
This Daddy has carried this speech around for a few years but hasn’t had a reason to recall it. Until now.
A few words have changed around the edges, but what Grace heard that March night in Alexandria can apply to any sport.
“Do you know how hard it is to reach the finals?
“One season is a long thing. They run and do drills and conditioning in the summer in hot gyms and play games in summer leagues in that heat.
“All season they practice and practice and then play. They gave up doing a lot of things to devote their time to this team.
“Do you know how many things have to go right for a team to make it this far?
“All the plays, all the calls, all the games.
“All it takes is one call going against them by one official, one lapse and that could cost them a game. That game could keep them out of the playoffs.
“And once they make the playoffs, think of everything that has to go right. The teams are better. Everyone is trying harder.
“You almost have to have a perfect game. Then in the next round you have to play better.
“And then finally, only two teams are left to play for a championship.
“Think of all the teams that would trade with them to have a chance to walk out on that court and play for a title.
“Only two teams get a chance to say they played for a championship.
That’s what makes it special.
“Not just winning. You practice, you sweat, you play and you pray for a chance to get there.
“Not winning doesn’t mean you failed. It means you had a chance no other team got.
“Now, go see Beeper and her teammates and tell them you are proud of them.”
Pancakes the next morning with Beeper at a restaurant also helped.
This older Daddy hopes some other Dads or family members gave the same message to this year’s Hornets. With or without pancakes.