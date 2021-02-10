During a time when cancellations and distancing have become so common in life, it’s been tough to find something we can define as normal.
But then again, maybe I’m wrong.
Drive by any school in Pointe Coupee Parish, and you’ll see children stepping off the school bus. In nearly all cases, it’s a full campus of students.
Eleven months after the 2019-20 school year came to an abrupt halt, campuses here and throughout much of the state have begun to appear – dare, I say – normal.
Yes, we see the obvious differences. We see social distancing, handwashing stations and a campus full of masked students, faculty and administration.
Certainly, that seems anything but normal. But look at it this way: The campuses have returned to nearly the same capacity most of us remember prior to the pandemic.
Comments from teachers, students and parents alike make it obvious that it’s a welcome return.
A few students here and there remain in remote learning, but the traditional face-to-face format for education has emerged as the overwhelming choice.
Who could blame any of them?
I realize the educational process couldn’t stay on hold, something which would set students back several years. If it seemed tough enough for students to retain what they learned before summer vacation, imagine if they would have remained out of school for more than a year.
Unfortunately, it’s about the best I can do to say something positive about remote learning.
I’ve yet to find any students who liked it.
Remote learning was tedious for kids to remain engaged in front of a computer screen upward of seven hours a day.
It’s a little strange that we expected kids to remain in front of the screen that long in the course of a day, although many seem to do it on gaming or social media. It’s just as tough for teachers, who face a tougher challenge as they try to keep students engaged online.
Distance learning also has been tough for children because of the many distractions around them – everything from siblings and parents talking or screaming in the background, or a TV blaring on the other side of the room.
This doesn’t even account for the shorter attention span among kids. As if all of this isn’t bad enough, the Department of Education holds teachers and students to the same standards and mandates that were in place prior to the pandemic.
I realize the educational process couldn’t stay on hold, something which would set students back several years. Virtual learning is far from being a viable alternative, as so many of us learned last year.
In the process, it denied youngsters one of the most important aspects of on-campus learning.
Social interaction was something that suffered even before the pandemic. It makes them far more receptive of people around them and teaches them the proper aspects of social interaction.
For all the wonderful things technology enables us, it can’t replace face-to-face interaction.
If we complained so much about how social media and gaming hurt social interaction skills for this generation, imagine had they remained in the online school format for the entire year.
I can find plenty of reasons to gripe about life in the pandemic. It’s miserable to wear a mask, and I miss seeing the smiles on other people’s faces.
The same mindset prevails among most students. We can sometimes gauge their feelings through their bodily movements.
We can see them laughing, joking and doing what they should do on a schoolground. Best of all, they’re doing it in person.
Social interaction represents one of the most important aspects of in a K-12 school setting. It shapes how they relate to others, which plays a huge role in how they fare as productive citizens in life.
It’s hard to determine how society will define “normal” once the pandemic ends, but we can take solace that some of the things they cherish most will remain a part of their daily activities.
For as much as online gatherings and meetings have kept the wheels turning for business, school and family contact, many have realized in the pandemic that nothing compares with traditional face-to-face interaction.
It’s certainly that way on campus.
In some ways, society may not be as disconnected from “normal” as it once seemed.