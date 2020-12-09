When you compete for a championship, in youth basketball, sandlot baseball or a high school title, many people forget one thing.
There can only be one winner. To achieve that crown, a lot of teams have to lose.
That’s one of the things that this writer has never gotten used to in covering sports, especially high school sports.
Take any high school sport in Louisiana and you have hundreds of teams competing. First to get into the playoffs. Then through the playoffs to the “state championship.”
Not reaching those finals can be heartbreaking, for student athletes, and their families and fans.
In all the time that this writer has covered high school sports, the interviews with coaches who lost in the playoffs far outnumber the interviews with championship coaches.
How do you ask a question to a coach who spends 10 or 20 minutes hugging crying athletes, shaking their hands, thanking them for their sacrifices?
If anyone thinks it is easy, send those questions over. It is not the questions, it is standing there on a miserably cold football field and everywhere you look, there is a senior athlete who knows his high school career has ended.
Yes, sure, some go on to college. But very few.
Look at it from the perspective of the coach.
Summer conditioning began in a steaming basketball gym with and without a basketball. Countless summer baseball games lead to spring high school seasons.
Then the day comes when the final score is not in the favor of a coach. Coaches learn to live with that. Good coaches don’t let their athletes blame themselves for the loss.
David Simoneaux did that Friday night.
Calvary Baptist had just eliminated Catholic High of Pointe Coupee in the Division IV state football playoffs.
Simoneaux made his way through the milling crowd of athletes and parents. He stopped every few feet to shake hands with a parent or supporter and accept their thanks for one of the most challenging football seasons ever.
But the coach was also seeking out his players. The seniors heard him thank them for what they gave the Hornet program.
He consoled the younger players, pointing out they will have another chance.
Many times it was a hug and quiet words only the athlete heard.
One particular year (sometime back), one particular town (Thibodaux) and one particular sport (baseball), this writer followed a high school team hitting .129 make a run in the playoffs.
They won the first game on a double in the bottom of the seventh inning with two outs. (Yes, really.) They beat one of the top teams in their class. Their number 7, 8 and 9 hitters drove in seven of nine runs to rally in the quarterfinals.
But the run ended in the semifinals.
But it was what their coach said that was special. When they got on the bus for the long ride home, he said, “You played well. You didn’t make any mistakes. You were a baseball team.”
One of the challenges of being a coach that no one tells the coach is there will be times when he has to say the right thing.
He has to tell his team what it all means. That is probably harder than answering any reporter’s questions.
So, more coaches have to give those “We lost but you are not losers” speeches than those who give the “We won it all” speeches.
And if you don’t think those speeches come from a coach’s heart, then you have never stood on that football field, basketball gym or softball diamond and watched a coach speak.
Coaches build young adults not only through their actions but through their words.
Some of us are lucky enough to record those words.