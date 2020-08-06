August moves us toward the sixth month of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, for which a few choice adjectives can aptly describe the sentiments of most Americans. The words include “grief-stricken,” “frustrated,” “angry,” “uncertain” and “impatient,” along with a few words unsuitable for a newspaper.
Strangely enough, “fortunate” could fit into the mix. It may not seem like an appropriate word during these horrendous times – at least until we put things into perspective.
This month brings us to the 75th anniversary of what led to the end of World War II.
Much of our population – including myself – was not born during that time, but so many stories give us an idea of the hardships.
The U.S. headed into the fourth year of the war when many Americans felt the conflict had become a stalemate. The situation worsened when wartime President Franklin D. Roosevelt died unexpectedly from a cerebral hemorrhage April 12, 1945, in Warm Springs, Ga.
His untimely death stunned Americans, many who feared it would lead the nation in the wrong direction during the conflict.
After all, successor Harry S. Truman had only been vice president one month and had limited knowledge in foreign affairs. He was under the microscope of a very skeptical nation.
A few months later, following the death of Adolph Hitler and the subsequent German surrender, the question remained on what to do about Japan. He sought negotiation, but it fell on deaf ears and ultimately led him to the toughest decision of his life.
“Drop the bomb,” he ordered.
The atomic bomb leveled Hiroshima, followed by another on Nagasaki, and the unconditional Japanese surrender and end of the war.
Books, movies and documentaries give us great accounts of wartime efforts. It proves it was far more than what we’ve seen in lavish Technicolor musicals of the era, which focused on handsome sailors who picked up “beautiful dames” at USO dances.
The sacrifices our soldiers, sailors and airmen made in World II – including the many lives lost – and can never be overstated.
We often forget about the sacrifices on the homefront. Americans lived in an era of rationing. Everything from the rubber on their shoe soles and tires, to metals, gasoline, oil and so many food items – meat, sugar, flour and so on – fell into short supply because of the need to feed and supply a military.
Civilians were urged to plant victory gardens, limit travel, curb use of electricity and limit the use of heating oil on cold nights.
“Don’t ya know there’s a war on?” was the classic reply to complaints of shortages.
The postwar era also involved struggle. It took five years to rebuild the supply of the items that fell into shortage during the war. Many American soldiers struggled to find jobs. Even if they had work, housing was a precious commodity, which led to the massive suburban housing boom that swept the nation in the 1950s.
We certainly have our hardships in 2020. Some food items have become more expensive, disinfectants are in short supply and businesses have struggled or called it quits. As for mandates, we’ve been ordered to wear masks, practice social distancing and limit visiting public places.
Many Americans in the WWII era had to live on what they cultivated and do without meats or other food items they craved. Countless wives did not have enough money to buy groceries and feed their children, considering that their husbands were the sole breadwinners.
This year, millions of Americans have received stimulus checks, while many received an extra $600 per week while unemployed. In Louisiana, the state government provided EBT cards to the families of thousands of residents whose children received free school lunches.
It’s a far cry from rationing, housing shortages, making your own clothes and wearing out shoes.
The biggest sacrifice for many Americans involves the wearing of a mask. It’s uncomfortable, hot in the summer and impairs social connection (We can’t see the smiles on people’s faces).
At the same time, we don’t know how many more lives today’s silent enemy will claim. But we have cellphones, we have online services and many other ways to stay connected with loved ones – a far cry from the “V-letters” soldiers did not receive for weeks or months during WWII.
We have many reasons to feel the same emotions that blanketed the nation during WWII. But keep in mind they lived with a whole lot less and far more government interference, yet they persevered.
They kept the faith and had plenty of reason to rejoice. Seventy-five years after WW II ended, we should remember that we, too, can persevere and become stronger.
It worked for them, and it can work for us – as long as we keep the faith.