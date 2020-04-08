This columnist started out as a Navy brat raised by a 22-year career man in the U.S. Navy.
By the time I came along, the bosun’s mate first class had 17 years in, with 37 months in the Pacific in World War II and two years off Korea.
This shaped my view of the U.S. Navy, the military, the men/women who servw in it and how it operates. That is why I am not responding – at least, not yet anyway – when people express their opinions on the captain of the USS Theodore Roosevelt.
If you have not followed this incident, here is a 30-second version. The Roosevelt (CVN 71) is a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier with a crew of 4,800. It stopped in Guam when the coronavirus was diagnosed among the crew.
Capt. Brett Crozier wrote a letter to his Navy superiors, saying the crew needed to be removed from the ship, quarantined and those with coronavirus treated. On March 24, three crew members tested positive for COVID-19.
Crozier was relieved of his command on April 2 because the Navy “lost confidence in his ability to command.” He went outside the chain of command to voice his concern.
By April 3, more than 100 crewmen had COVID-19. On April 5, it was relieved Crozier himself tested positive.
Here is where this Navy brat will confuse you with his stance on this. If this was just Crozier going outside the chain of command, he deserved to be relieved. The military is not a democracy, although it defends one.
You get an order, you obey the order. You issue an order, you expect it to be obeyed. If there is a problem, you solve it. If you can’t, you go up the chain of command.
Some say Crozier broke “operational security” by revealing the condition of his warship. Yes, a carrier is a warship. His letter did say if this was a war situation, the Roosevelt should continue, but since the U.S. was not at war, it did not have to risk the lives of its crew.
Letting other nations learn a carrier is not at 100 percent functional ability is wrong. Especially when China and North Korea are the “nations” in question. Crozier never revealed this publicly. Someone “in the chain of command” leaked it to the San Francisco Chronicle.
Let’s look at it from Crozier’s point of view. A disease that can spread faster than a rumor about shore leave is on his ship. A carrier is a close quarters ship.
Six feet of “social distancing” can’t apply. The bosun’s mate who raised this writer served five years on a destroyer like the USS Kidd. Carriers are considered hotels by crews of “tin cans.”
If the coronavirus spreads among his crew, and possibly to other ships in the task force – and sailors begin dying – carrying out its mission might be a moot point. Keep sailing, sailors may die. Keep sailing and other nations find out, some might try to challenge to task force.
What we don’t know yet – Did Crozier go up the chain of command and not get the answer he thought he would get?
Understand, Crozier was the captain of the Roosevelt, not the commanding officer of the task force, who is located on the Roosevelt, the flagship of the carrier fleet. No one has said if Crozier did go up the chain of command. He might have felt whatever answer he got would put the lives of his crew in danger.
Crozier knew he was at risk of being relieved of his duties when he sent that letter, even if no one outside the Navy found out about it.
To his crew, Crozier is a hero. Videos on social media of him departing show that. To this Navy brat, this was a captain who put his crew first.
Was this more important than the Roosevelt’s mission? There is some information not yet public that might give us a better answer.
In coronavirus-hit Louisiana, medical personnel, law enforcement personnel and other public-service workers are being asked to continue their jobs at risk of getting sick.
Many have. Some have died.
We don’t have the full story of one Navy captain and his ship. One day we might. Until then, we need to leave some space in our opinions about if anyone is right or wrong during these times.