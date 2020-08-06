By the time the next edition of The Pointe Coupee Banner comes out, public, private and parochial schools in our parish will have logged four days of the school year.
It will still be early, but administrators and teachers will have had an opportunity to “test the waters” of in-class and virtual instruction shaped by the COVID-19 Phase 2 mandates in effect.
So before buses roll, classrooms open and computers are turned on, we want to wish students, their parents, teachers and administrators the best of luck for the 2020-21 school year.
The beginning of a new school year brings excitement, eagerness and wonder as students continue their educational journey.
And this school year, where that journey takes all of us is not completely known.
No school district in Louisiana has attempted what is being done this year to educate our children.
What our school districts learn from this semester could change the education model of instructing children.
If it does, we hope for the best.
Teachers may know better than anyone else in the educational world that one must be flexible and willing to change an approach to something so that a child will understand what is being taught.
By the end of the semester, we should know if virtual learning is worth the effort and planning.
We hope the first group that administrative and state education officials listen to are our teachers.
So, this week, as teachers prepare their classrooms and children try to squeeze in those last minutes of fun, here are the usual observations.
• Obey all speed limits around schools.
• Watch children waiting for buses.
• Watch school buses picking up or dropping off students.
• Meet your child’s teacher. Make a connection. Social media and computer apps offer many ways to track a child’s progress.
• No matter which mode of instruction a parent chooses, always ask, “What homework do you have?”
Our final suggestion may be the most important.
Support your child’s teacher, school and school system.
Let them know you are rooting for them. Ask how you can help.
In the end, we all want the same thing – a good learning experience for our children. If we agree on that, then it should be easy to discuss how that can be reached.
Good luck for the 2020-21 year.