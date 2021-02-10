How easy is it to juggle eggs?
Someone paying close attention might say it’s easier with hard-boiled eggs rather than raw eggs.
Even if your juggling skills are suspect, you don’t have a big mess to clean up.
The same can be said for economic development.
Everyone favors economic development. Everyone likes the ideas of jobs that can lead to better careers. Every government agency likes a bigger tax base and tax revenue.
But getting that development, that corporation or national business to come in and set up is another story.
Witness BP Lightsource’s solar farm.
Or, listen to the topics brought up at this week’s meeting of the Pointe Coupee Parish Council.
Some people don’t like the idea, others are worried about a loss of tax revenue rather than an increase in it.
These are valid points that need to be brought up and examined and addressed.
Parish President Major Thibaut said at the meeting the process of evaluating the project and negotiating with BP Lightsource is ongoing.
So things may change.
Economic development takes time. Witness that the solar farm project has been going on for a year.
Some might say it takes too long, but the world of economic development runs at its own pace.
Thibaut pointed out one crucial point at the meeting abut why government takes its time and takes these type of projects seriously.
It is easy to get a reputation in the business world for being hard to deal with. It is hard to remove that image.
Corporations watch each other. When one moves into an area and sets up shop, others take notice.
They look around to see if this city or parish might be a good spot for them.
Do all economic development efforts succeed? Do all economic development projects bring profits for local governments?
Of course not. But that does not mean you don’t tout what you have. And you always return the phone call of a curious business.
The expression is “Sometimes you have to break a few eggs.”
No one wants to break those eggs if it makes less tax revenue or few jobs created or getting a bad reputation.
But you have to give the juggler a chance. It’s not easy keeping those eggs in the air.
Right now, there are a lot of questions about the solar farm proposal.
We say give all sides more time to juggle. They know they will have to issues the public’s issues to gain its support.
Right now, let’s see where those eggs land.