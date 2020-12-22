We’ve reached Christmas, which means one week of the year many of us would like to forget.
The coronavirus has affected every walk of life in some shape or form. It curtailed or canceled events, it closed businesses either temporarily or permanently and it broke a lot of traditions.
It’s understandable for people not to feel a sense of joy or gratitude even during the Holy Season when we traditionally sing about “good will.”
Think about that term for a moment. While riots, demonstrations and homicides all contributed to a turbulent year, the public response to COVID-19 did not have a shortage of good will.
In fact, the sense of altruism has proven itself as strong as ever during the pandemic.
From Pointe Coupee Parish to every other part of the U.S., the act of reaching out to needy families became common this year.
Locally, we saw everyone from businesspeople and public officials to school-age children doing their part to help those who have endured hardships due to COVID-19.
We’ve probably seen more food drives across Louisiana during the pandemic than any other time outside of a natural disaster – and we saw a few examples in that respect, as well.
Many families cooked for others and made donations of food, clothing and even money for those who have lost jobs or had been sidelined due to illness during the pandemic.
We’ve also seen plenty of outreach to the frontline workers, although they are always deserving of our appreciation, regardless of circumstances.
For all of the rightful sense of anger, frustration and suffering during the pandemic, many of us looked to those who may have it tougher than us and helped.
As in many instances over the year, the pandemic has represented the worst of times while it also showed the best in people.
It’s not unusual to see food drives, toy giveaways, cash giveaways and other ways to help make Christmas bright. And most importantly, many of us have said a few extra prayers for those who have a tougher battle on their hands this year.
The coronavirus pandemic has made 2020 one of the most difficult years we’ve ever endured. But the sense of outreach in this year will go down as one of the bright spots during a gloomy time of our lives.
Let’s hope we never see another year as painful and frustrating as 2020. But let’s not lose the sense of outreach that has come with it.
It represents much of what Christmas is all about.
Merry Christmas to all.