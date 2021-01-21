Each year, the second Monday in January is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, to honor and remember the work and goals of equality espoused by the civil rights leader.
And every four years, on Jan. 20, we inaugurate a new president to lead our country and reaffirm we are a country where the citizens choose our government.
Thus, every four years, the two events usually occur within a four- to five-day span.
And it is good that happens.
We should always remember that our form of government promises equality to all of its citizens.
Sadly, this promise had fallen short many times, but it does not mean we should not strive for that goal.
And if anyone should be reminded what our government promises us, it should be the person who leads it.
The government of the United States of America is a democracy. Many years ago, the expression “the grand experiment,” was coined.
It is easy to understand why. Look around the world. Some nations offer their citizens a chance to be heard. There are other nations that don’t care about their citizens, or their rights.
That is why the inauguration of a president should be celebrated.
It shows our democracy will continue. It shows we believe in our democracy.
And if anyone should be reminded that our government is derived from the consent of the people, it also should be the person who leads it.
This week, we should pause to remember the struggle and accomplishments of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
His work was not completed when we lost him. And we should take a day to remind ourselves, and especially our young people, that equality and dignity belong to everyone.
And we should also celebrate the inauguration of a new president.
No matter if Joe Biden was your candidate or not. No matter if you agree with what will be his agenda.
Recognize that the most free nation on this planet is continuing.
It is continuing because of the sacrifices by men and women who served and serve in this nation’s military to protect us and our democracy.
It is continuing because of the efforts of the men and women we elect to public office, who believe in trying to make life better for everyone.
As a new president begins a new term in office, we should hold all public officials accountable, but at the same time support our government.
As Winston Churchill pointed out, “Democracy is the worst form of government except for all those other forms.”