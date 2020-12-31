Jokes appear to be bottomless when it comes to saying goodbye to 2020.
Some stabs at humor suggest we go into 2021 quietly so as to not disturb the new year.
Other wags worry that 2020 will turn 21 and can go drinking, creating even more havoc.
Well, if the past 12 months goes drinking, they had better social distance and not violate the COVID-19 capacity restrictions.
But amid the humor, it is time to look ahead.
A new year. A new start. The hope that things will be better.
The coronavirus pandemic has taken the wind out of the sails of many, from our neighbors to local businesses to government agencies.
As vaccinations increase, there is hope that sometime in 2021, COVID-19 won’t be the dominating news.
But we need to do more than look and wait for that time to come.
While COVID-19 has changed how we live, it did not solve or end any of the daily demands and challenges we face.
Pointe Coupee Parish needs all of its residents to support public education. That’s the investment in our future.
Pointe Coupee Parish needs to help its residents struggling economically, which makes it hard for some to put food on the table.
Pointe Coupee Parish needs to say, “What do we need to do today to make things better,” instead of “Nothing changes.”
If there is going to be any change, we are the ones who will have to do it.
That fellow behind the tree, the target of tax rhymes, won’t be coming out to improve things.
We already can see the influence of one person in our communities.
James “Big Brown” Joseph’s “Big Brown Cares” foundation and Batchelor native Vicki Wilbon’s Rosebud Inc. are fine examples of making a difference.
If 2020 jokes were not coming from all directions, we probably would be hearing another expression.
A clean slate.
Historians, media mavens and front porch philosophers will have their say and observations about 2020.
But we all can have a say in what will be written for 2021.
It’s our new year.
We can claim it.
What we write down on that slate for 2021 will come from our dreams, our goals, our determination that we will have a better year and we won’t stop working until everyone has a better year.
Some call that a New Year’s resolution.
We like to call it a New Year’s promise, to ourselves and our community.