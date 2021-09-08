In his day, New York City Mayor Ed Koch greeted city residents with the same question, “How am I doing?”
Depending on the circumstances, and how those circumstances affected New York City’s residents, Koch got a lot of different answers.
Some cannot be printed here.
Pointe Coupee Parish can take a lesson from Koch, although not about language.
Hurricane Ida is past, but the aftermath of the category 4 hurricane will be in Louisiana for months to come.
From Koch we should ask, “How are we doing?”
Call it luck, or providence, but a critical eastward turn of Ida saved Pointe Coupee Parish from the brunt of the storm.
A look at Lafourche, Terrebonne and St. Charles parishes show what could have been here.
Massive trees down, power lines down, light poles snapped or missing. Little cell phone service, no Internet access.
Simple items such as gasoline, ice and food are in short supply in parishes east of us.
Blue tarps and long car lines bring back memories of Hurricane Katrina, or other storms that rolled through our area.
Displaced residents of other parishes have filled Pointe Coupee Parish’s hotels and made an impact at our gasoline stations and stores.
Pointe Coupee Parish government officials and private citizens are doing what we are known for – reaching out to help others in need.
At the same time, we need to sit down and ask, “What can we do to prepare to respond to the next weather disaster – hurricane or cold front – when we become the destination of those affected?”
We know everyone in Pointe Coupee Parish wants to help the rest of the state, but it helps to have a game plan to address an explosion in traffic and meeting the demands for items ranging from gasoline to food stuff to clothing.
Parish and municipal officials already have plans for disaster response to hurricanes.
We’re sure if anyone went to any school here and asked, a principal could pull a book off the shelf containing what steps that school would take before, during and after a hurricane.
Call it another chapter in our “We got this” emergency book.