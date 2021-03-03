The move into Phase 3 COVID-19 mitigation comes as a welcome sign for Pointe Coupee Parish, and the state, as a whole.
It also means it’s time for us to reach out to some friends who sorely need our help right now.
Yes, there are plenty who need help from the winter storm and the other hardships. We wish all of them well and encourage our parish’s residents to continue reaching out to them.
But this time, the concern revolves around our local businesses. We’re grateful that most have managed to continue operation over the past year, but they’re still reeling.
Most of the “mom and pop” businesses took it on the chin during the pandemic. Restaurants and drinking establishments, in particular, had to bear most of the brunt.
Moratoriums on indoor dining, followed by limited seating capacity, have left many such businesses to dip into their reserves or even lock their doors. They’ve also had to lay off employees either temporarily or permanently.
In the case of both the proprietors and their workers, it meant a huge hit on their income and their livelihood.
Those who boarded up their windows were likely left with debts they’re trying to satisfy, mostly from their own pockets.
As for those who stuck around, many operate on a much leaner budget. It means they can’t rehire some of the crew they employed before the pandemic. They might have to scale back on other operating expenses.
The number of positive COVID-19 cases has decreased since the vaccinations became available earlier this year. Even as that happens, remember Phase 3 only allows for 75 percent capacity at businesses.
It sounds nice that they can operate at a higher capacity, but many will still finish with less of a profit than the books showed before the pandemic.
During normal time, a 25 percent decline in business may have been a tough pill to swallow. Now, the thought of 75 percent capacity seems like an answered prayer to many establishments.
But it’s much easier to absorb a 25 percent loss than a 75 percent drop in business. A few extra seats filled could help absorb that loss.
It also may help them get past the hump and resume business as they did prior to the pandemic.
More often than not, it’s the local businesses that donate to local causes and offer the type of service that is not always found from large chains. It also keeps the revenue here in Pointe Coupee Parish.
The local business establishment contributes – to some degree – to what makes our area both special and unique. It’s more important than ever to show them we want them here now, and for the future.