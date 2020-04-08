M any of us have heard the lyric “a long, strange trip, indeed,” but it seems appropriate to describe the increasingly bizarre events over the past month.
From quarantines and shutdowns to the sight of political adversaries Gov. John Bel Edwards and Attorney General Jeff Landry standing side by side at a podium praising each other, the whole experience seems surreal.
The weekend will seem particularly unusual when most Easter observances are relegated to homes and not the confines of a church. In south Louisiana, it also means the family gathering that follows the service cannot consist of more than 10 attendees and must require social distancing.
The limited gatherings may mean a smaller slab of barbecue or merely one sack of crawfish. For many, Easter will not feel the same.
It does not have to be that way.
We may miss out on traditions this year, but Easter observances are still the time to celebrate Jesus Christ’s resurrection. It is also a time to rejoice in what we have rather than to bemoan what we lack.
A quarantine does not represent life as we know in Louisiana, as Edwards said, but it has brought families closer together. Many have reconnected and a lot of families have gone back to the tradition of praying together.
In a time when we gripe about a quarantine, we should remind ourselves things could be far worse.
Look no further than past experiences in south Louisiana. Many of us remember the horrific images from New Orleans during the weeks and months following Hurricane Katrina, when hundreds of thousands remained without food or shelter for days amid scalding summer heat.
More recently, the August 2016 flood left thousands homeless throughout south Louisiana. Many of them spent weeks in gyms and other makeshift sanctuaries, knowing they lost nearly everything but the clothes on their backs.
For those of us fortunate enough to have our good health amid this pandemic, wellness alone provides reason to rejoice. We should also take solace in knowing that even with a stay-at-home order, we have roofs over our heads. It’s also a time to reach out to those less fortunate or who have family members convalescing. Even with social distancing, we can find ways to help.
We should make the most of Easter Sunday and celebrate for its spiritual purpose, first and foremost.
Let us also remember that the end of the COVID-19 pandemic itself will seem like a resurrection.