Well, this will be the last Christmas like this.
No, that is not a “Goodbye, COVID-19, you’re not welcome to trim the tree in 2021,” comment.
Although I can’t blame anyone for offering that toast; COVID-19 is like the distant cousin who doesn’t know when to go home after even that “bowl full of jelly” is gone.
Christmases will take on a new dimension for this reporter’s family in 2021 because we are adding a plate at the table.
Well, probably a small plate, probably with Mickey Mouse on it.
In March, this reporter adds a new job title, “Granddad.” And My Favorite Sportswriter, as I call her, adds the job description of “Grammy.”
Even before they married, The M’s, as I called our daughter and son-in-law since both names start with M, and their terrier Morgie, alternated the holidays.
One year, we saw them for Thanksgiving, and they went to his parents for Christmas.
The next year, they went to Thanksgiving with his family and we had them for Christmas.
The first M, as I call daughter Megan, has made it known that their Christmas 2021 will be at their New Orleans home.
Everyone is welcome to join, because her and the second M, Matt, are not jaunting around with an 8-month-old baby boy. (Yes, we know it will be a boy.)
Megan said they are going to start their own Christmas traditions. And this Granddad agrees completely.
Our Fambrough Family Unit had, and has, its own traditions, from opening one gift on Christmas Eve, to watching “It’s A Wonderful Life” to homemade buffalo wings. (Balances all the candy and pecan pie.)
Megan and Matt will make their own.
Thanks to COVID-19, it is not hard to find one or more folks who see Thanksgiving and Christmas not as celebrations, but a time out.
They take a breath, grab a bite to eat, breathe a couple of times, then go back to a social-distancing, mask-wearing, partially isolated way of life.
True, vaccinations have begun and the talking heads on TV who were running down hospital and death numbers so easily are shifting to their “The end may be in sight” monologues.
But you hardly hear that it may be the middle of 2021 before a large enough population of the U.S. is vaccinated to change the numbers.
Well, I don’t live by numbers. I prefer to find a reason to get up in the morning to get through the next week, the next month, or in this case, the next three months.
And his name is Vincent.
This Christmas, The M’s will be stockpiling gifts and clothes – Slow down, Grammy – for him for next year.
People are saying, carefully, wait until 2021.
We are.
We also are reminded that the reason for Christmas was a birth in Bethlehem a long time ago.
After we celebrate that birth, we will celebrate another birth.
That gives you a reason to get up in the morning.