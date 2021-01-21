No tears will shed from my eyes when we never hear the word “coronavirus” again – least in a present tense – but I also await when we will hear less of another word.
I’m sick of the word “canceled.”
Not many weeks have passed since last February in which we did not have to type in that word. It affected so many activities and so much of our culture since life as we knew it changed in March 2020.
I certainly hoped it would not spill into this year, but cancellations have continued at a staggering pace. It’s affected every community and almost every tradition.
For much of the community, the Martin Luther King Jr. Day events meant marches, commemorations and services.
During my 35 years in the media, the MLK celebration meant far more than a holiday.
It was a workday, but it was a very heartfelt time when we observed the importance of peace, unity and mutual understanding.
I attended a service here in 2012, not long after my association began with The Banner. Last year, I covered the event as a full-time member of our staff.
In between, I covered events in Plaquemine, Gonzales and Denham Springs.
It’s been a part of the events I’ve covered annually for decades, so it did not feel quite the same when the event here was canceled.
As with any other event, people were told they should remember him in spirit. It’s a valid point, but it’s not the same.
In the same guise, it seemed surreal today to watch inauguration festivities from Washington, D.C., in which only 2,000 tickets were distributed for the event – not the customary 200,000.
After watching inaugurations at school as a child and carrying on the tradition after high school, the ceremony looked more like a small rally compared to the previous rituals.
We will feel that same sense of emptiness in a big way – literally – when Mardi Gras 2021 becomes just another Tuesday, thanks to the cancellation of area parades.
All parades are off the books for New Orleans, Lafayette and even Pointe Coupee Parish.
For Livonia and New Roads, it’s hard to fathom a year without Mardi Gras.
Sure, some have been curtailed or shut down altogether due to rainstorms, or the sleet storm that halted many of the festivities in 2014.
During the 10 years I’ve been associated with The Banner, it became something of a tradition for me to stroll through New Roads for the events.
Banner Publisher Tootsie LaCour, or “Miss Tootsie” as most of Pointe Coupee residents remember her, made it one of her biggest celebrations of the year. Family, friends and staff members – all of whom were almost synonymous to her – converged at the Morel Courts for a gathering that included an ample amount of food and plenty of beverages, both the standard and adult variations.
Her daughter Bonnie D’Arensbourg, now co-publisher along with her brother Mark LaCour, kept the tradition going after Tootsie left us in 2018. Even though she wasn’t there in body, she was there in spirit.
This year, we won’t have that event. On a typical Mardi Gras, it was impossible to get through traffic amid more than 50,000 revelers.
But in 2021, we will be able to pass through without a glitch.
If there’s anything positive to draw from this, we can think of how the COVID-19 vaccine could make a big difference for us between now and next year. It will take a lot of faith and a lot of effort, but nothing’s impossible.
It means we won’t have to hear daily reports about a spike in cases; we won’t have to hear the word quarantine and maybe we can return to our “old” normal – no masks, no limits in capacity at restaurants and bars, and a return to live music and other traditions that have made our culture one of the best anywhere.
Best of all, we may not hear the word “canceled” nearly as much. I certainly won’t miss it.