To agree and disagree is American as apple pie, even though it seems it has brought opposing factions further apart in recent years, but I can remember the one time it stopped.
It happened 20 years ago this Saturday.
Ask any American older than 25 about Sept. 11, 2001, and they likely will remember exactly where they were when they first heard the news.
It’s been compared with President John F. Kennedy’s assassination on Nov. 22, 1963. Both events occurred when we seemingly least expected it, and both stunned the nation and world.
For those who were around in 1963, they probably remember CBS News anchor Walter Cronkite when he choked up announcing Kennedy’s death. The same scenario played out among the hosts of morning news shows on TV.
In 1963, Cronkite braced the nation for the imminent official announcement of JFK’s death when he mentioned the mood at his daughter’s school, where they and an entire nation were about to go into “an almost uncontrollable sense of grief.”
It was an apt description for 9/11, and the weeks and months that followed.
For myself, the day began as a typical Tuesday with a commute from my then-home in the Baton Rouge community of Beauregard Town down to Plaquemine, where I worked for the Post/South.
The short ride across the Mississippi River Bridge shifted from morning fatigue to shock when I heard that planes crashed into the World Trade Center and Pentagon.
WJBO, the radio station I listened to that morning, switched to a TV simulcast from NBC.
Most reports said it was an accident. The moment I walked into the office about 20 minutes, I knew it was not the case.
I walked in just as a TV showed the image of one tower in flames when another plane suddenly crashed into the other skyscraper.
Reporters are seldom at a loss for words, but for the moment I did not know what to say. I feared that my younger brother Shannon, a Navy Reserve enlistee, would soon be deployed – and he was.
What probably hurt more was the task of telling my grandparents, who were in their early 80s.
They were still grieving over the unexpected death of their son, my Uncle Henry, who died a month earlier from a heart attack at age 49.
I hurt more for my brother – who had just become father of twins – and my grieving grandparents, who were still getting past Henry’s death.
My grandparents were part of a very tough generation. Born in 1918 and 1920, respectively, they lived through grief – the Flood of 1927, the Depression and World War II.
In hindsight, it was an extension of anger. My grandparents suffered enough without this, but they were a tough old couple.
I’m certain I felt the same way everyone else did that day, and for the weeks and months that followed.
I also think of the people who were in the World Trade Center on that Tuesday morning. Some were young, others were old. They were from all races, creed, color, nationality, and orientation.
Most of them expected an ordinary day. Some may have been in good spirits, while others may have been in a spat with a loved one.
I also think about the passengers on those flights and the horror which characterized their final moments alive.
It reminded me – and probably many others – of the fragility of life and how we never really know when our day will come. It made me think about how I would feel if I had a grudge against someone who died so unexpectedly.
What I remember most was how – for a few months, at least – we seemed more united than any time since World War II.
Sure, people disagreed on some issues, but there was a prevailing sense of anger, grief and unity over the same issue for that short time.
We live in an era now which is more divided, more than perhaps ever before – certainly so in my 53 years of life.
It’s not to say we shouldn’t disagree. We live in a nation where it’s part of our freedom, and we should all have a right to speak our mind.
But the bitterness and divisiveness often seem to cloud the fact that we are all Americans. LaParisien, the Paris newspaper, featured those four words as the headline the morning after the 9/11 attack.
In the end, we’re all one and the same. It was certainly the case for those on the planes, in the WTC and Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001, and it remains that way today.
Keep that in mind during this age of divisiveness.