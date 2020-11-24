We’ve reached the Thanksgiving holiday, and it may likely bear the description that seems to describe the way it plays out this year.
Many will consider it a Thanksgiving “like no other before.”
Whether it is residents here in Pointe Coupee Parish, those across our nation and throughout the world, the idea to give thanks may seem difficult this year.
Millions have lost loved ones; many others will not see family members and certain traditions will be put on hold. or others, the hardships have involved the loss of employment, which has made it difficult to do many of the other things they would’ve previously taken for granted. In those circumstances, it means they’re in a situation they never would have foreseen.
It means they don’t always know where they will get their next meal.
Keep in mind, we’re not talking just about people who worked minimum-wage jobs. In many cases, those people had five- and even six-figure jobs that fell by the wayside due to the pandemic.
Many others, however, have kept their jobs and have endured only modest loss. Some have even made more money than ever, depending on their occupation.
For those who have been spared many of those hardships, it’s time to give thanks.
Obviously, prayers play a big role in Thanksgiving. But sometimes a prayer or a way of giving thanks means more than just a verbal gesture.
Some may utter the words “Good food, good meat, good God, let’s eat … “ and assume they’ve given thanks before they attack the turkey and all the trimmings.
This year, the word “giving” may serve as the best way to give thanks. When you look into the pantry or freezer and see that abundance of food, think of what you can spare for a family in need.
It could be nothing more than a bag of canned goods and a couple packs of meat.
Or you can provide them a gift card for groceries. Perhaps it’s someone you know well enough for you to prepare them a meal or two.
Earlier this year, we saw lines five and six miles long for care packages from the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. The City of New Roads held several food giveaway events, and all drew enormous crowds.
The success is not only the food was provided at no charge. It’s because people are needy and hungry.
When we enjoy our Thanksgiving feasts, let us remember those in need at the same time we give thanks for our blessings. At the same time, we should help others, so they have a few more reasons to give thanks.
In this era, we can’t take for granted that we may never find ourselves in their situation.