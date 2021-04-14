Finally, after years of ringing, beeping, running off and hiding in the sofa and demanding I text something to somebody, the common cellphone has a reason to exist.
When you’re a new Granddad, it helps to show a photograph. Or photographs.
“Mommy Megan,” as our daughter is named by a certain Granddad, provides Grammy and Granddad with our “daily dose of Vincent.”
Every morning, to a cellphone that is now kept close at hand, a photo of a certain grandson arrives.
He may be sleeping, or he is awake. He could be in mid-cuddle with mommy or testing out his crib.
Every day is a fashion show. Considering he has enough onesies to last until he is 3 years old, you never know what outfit he will debut.
Since Granddads keep track, dinosaurs are ahead of tigers, but pandas are making their cuteness known.
Presenting those beyond-cute photos is just another skill a Granddad learns.
“Want to see something that will make you smile?”
“It’s a new week, here’s a new photo.”
“Want to see why I am still working?”
Contrary to popular belief, Granddads can control the photo presentation.
So far, lucky softball and baseball coaches in Pointe Coupee Parish only have to view one photo. But the playoffs are coming.
Before Vincent made his debut, a Granddad friend mentioned the “grandbaby photo syndrome” would rear its head.
His observation included something about grandparents being the proudest about something they had little to do with.
His cellphone is being put down for a daily Vincent photo text.
Everyone should appreciate how cellphones have helped grandparents.
It was some three months before his birth that the first good reason to have a cellphone finally popped up. Mommy Megan, being a complete social media professional, recorded Vincent’s heartbeat during a doctor’s visit.
She texted it to two slightly amazed grandparents-in-waiting. Well, one was slightly amazed. A certain Granddad never looked at 1980’s professional wrestling clips on Youtube the same way again.
Some social media mavens crow that newspapers and books are outdated. That everything they want to see, or record can be found on a hand-held device.
A certain Granddad has heard those same mavens rival a Navy bosun’s mate for language when that same hand-held device eats all of their contacts. Or photos. Or videos.
Mommy Megan has said she is going to scrapbook all of the columns that a certain Granddad has written for Vincent to read when he is older.
Good. Cellphone photos can be downloaded and saved. There are some things, such as poetry, short stories, novels and newspaper columns, that should be enjoyed on hard paper.
A certain Granddad is serving the cursive battle for later.