If you like to gamble, would you place a $200,000 bet without knowing the odds either way?
In all likelihood, you wouldn’t.
The City of New Roads faces that dilemma over the decision on whether to carry on with plans or cancel the Harvest Festival.
The event has drawn crowds to New Roads and represented much of what we associate with a good time in south Louisiana – music, food and large gatherings.
It’s the large gatherings that raise the eyebrow.
The state has moved from Phase 1 into Phase 2 of the COVID-19 restrictions after making considerable progress since late April.
Many businesses have reopened, barber shops and beauty salons are back in operations and most of our favorite restaurants are greeting hungry patrons once again.
Yet, mandates on social distancing remain the norm. It’s likely that those rules will not end soon.
The Harvest Festival, as with any fair across the state, need large crowds to ensure profitability.
It’s a far greater risk when a pandemic threatens to allow only a fraction of the crowd it has traditionally attracted over the years.
Most of all, it means our parish seat would face a much greater challenge of recouping the $200,000 it has budgeted for this year’s event.
Mayor Cornell Dukes sounded cautiously Tuesday night when he said he wouldn’t jump the gun to cancel the event, but the chances of the city running the festival were “dim.”
He made the announcement just a couple of weeks before a Fourth of July event planned for the boat landing in downtown New Roads.
Unlike the Harvest Festival, the Fourth of July festivities are more spread out and involve a large number of partiers on boats – ideal for social distancing.
It comes as a disappointment for many when they hear news of one cancellation after another in the year of the coronavirus. But is it worth attending an event when it offers so much less during a pandemic?
A Harvest Festival that mandates distancing and curtails activities likely would not settle well with the public – and lost revenue would not help the matter, either.
The odds do not bode well for a successful Harvest Festival during an era of COVID-19 restrictions. It’s not worth the gamble.