When you’ve covered high school football enough, you recognize that sound of pads really hitting. It’s what you see after the hit that you don’t want to see.
At Livonia’s scrimmage a week ago with Glen Oaks, it came when Wildcat Jaylin Noil collided with two Glen Oaks defenders.
Only Noil and one defensive player got up. The other remained facedown.
No movement.
By the time players and spectators could absorb what happened, two trainers and two coaches were at the player’s side, carefully evaluating him.
Livonia’s players took a knee and removed their helmets.
No one wants to see the kind of injuries where a player is not moving.
It took a few minutes, but the trainers got the player up and he walked off the field. The scrimmage resumed.
As we (finally) begin the 2020 football season, we should take a moment to acknowledge and appreciate athletic trainers.
They help prepare athletes for competition, but we usually are not aware of them until something happens – something serious.
Athletic trainers play an important role with Pointe Coupee Parish high school teams, but there is one trainer who may have set the standard.
Herman Lang, a New Roads native, spent 39 years as an assistant athletic trainer at LSU.
One of eight children of Owen and Frances Lang, he started in 1928 as a laborer for 25 cents an hour at LSU.
In 1932, he moved to the athletic department as its first assistant athletic trainer, where he worked from 1932-71.
As Lang took care of LSU’s football players, his children could not enroll at the university and even if a son was talented enough, he could not play for the Tigers.
Such was the situation for African Americans for the first 21 years of Lang’s employment there.
The first African-American student formally enrolled at LSU in 1953, although a court order that same semester removed him.
Lang died on May 18, 1971, at the age of 59 after a long illness.
That fall, Lora Hinton and Mikell Williams were the first African Americans to join the Tiger football team.
But to appreciate a man who put his responsibility to care of athletes first, hear the words of those who came under Lang’s care.
• Jerry Stovall. “As players, we felt that Herman was one of us. Everybody knew Herman, everybody loved him. He kept his hand on the pulse of the team.”
• Bud Johnson. “He wrapped every ankle of every player, so he had direct contact with them. The coaches would use him as a sounding board; they would ask him how the players were feeling, and if Herman said the players were being overworked, the coaches would scale back the practice sessions.”
• George Bevan. “His work ethic was unbelievable, as he was in that training room before dawn and stayed late until night.”
• Charles McClendon. “Herman Lang left an everlasting impact on anyone he came in contact with. He had as much to do with the success of LSU athletics as anyone who’s ever been here.”
• Paul Dietzel. “It never occurred to us that he was anything but a loyal and a devoted colleague and friend. He had thousands of close friends because he was a friend to thousands.”
• Jerry Stovall. “When the former players get together and talk about the past, it always comes back to Herman Lang. I’m privileged to have known him, and I’m privileged to be able to count him among my friends.”
LSU’s coaches and players were not the only ones to recognize Lang’s contributions.
He was inducted into the Louisiana Athletic Trainers Hall of Fame, received the Charles E. Dunbar Award from the Louisiana Civil Service League and in 2015 inducted into the LSU Athletic Hall of Fame.
We should appreciate all athletic trainers. Herman Lang paved the way for his profession.
(Comments from players and coaches come from Lang’s inductment history in the LSU Athletic Hall of Fame.)