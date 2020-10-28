When did grandfatherhood go high tech?
OK, to make it official, at least from the angle of personal interaction, this writer will become a grandfather (for the first time) sometime in March.
At least The M’s – as I call the family syndicate of daughter Megan, son-in-law Matt and favorite terrier Morgie – told us in person.
Later they told more than 100 people by just clicking a box on Facebook.
OK, that’s the quick way.
Since then this writer, and the soon-to-be grandmother, have gotten sonagram photos by text via the phone.
That grandmother-to-be already bagged a car set and “onesies” via Internet shopping.
Her and the future mother are criss-crossing the Internet like crawfishermen trying to track down a hot spot. Dinosaurs are going to be big part of his onesie life.
Then yesterday, I heard the heartbeat of the future grandson – yes, it will be a boy – because future mommy texted a recording of his heartbeat.
It was fast and steady like a slow drummer trying to keep up. But easy to dance to. I give it an 8.
OK, I will use this expression, but it does not date this writer.
“There was a time” when if you wanted sonagram photos, you had to wait until the future mother brought them home. Then they looked like a bad Polaroid snapshot.
A Polaroid was an instant camera from another era if you don’t recognize that name.
“There was a time” to hear a heartbeat, you had to be present at the event.
Recording it, then sending it through “The Cloud,” as they say, never would have entered anyone’s mind.
Until technology entered our lives.
This writer is not against technology. The newspaper industry became a lot easier when computers were introduced, and email allowed stories to be sent instantly and digital cameras made looking at photos almost a miracle.
Unless you missed the winning touchdown.
When the future mommy was in elementary school, the future grandmother bought her some clothes from a mail-order house.
Within weeks, every mail order house that handled children’s clothes were in our mailbox.
At Halloween, they offered costumes. At Christmas, she could have been an elf or reindeer.
Not long ago in that odd moment when this writer was on Facebook, he clicked on an ad for a science fiction-warring worlds-another dimension novel.
Now they number 20 or more a day. If it happens on another planet to outnumbered humans needing a reclusive outlaw-turned-hero, someone is trying to sell it to me.
Not just sell; you can download a book to read it. No pages. No bookmark.
So it is time to steady the shoulders and keep a firm grip on that computer mouse.
Somehow the Internet will find out there is a future grandfather out here who just needs … well whatever they are selling, if you believe them.
Technology can bring families together. It can capture events from birthdays to that first layup.
At the same time, technology is not in charge.
The day this writer stood at the window of the delivery ward, looking at a tiny bundle who is now becoming a mommy, a pair of grandfathers came in.
With two cameras, tripods and a lot of fussing, even then they looked like filming a newborn was a required thing to do.
With so much fussing, they missed the offer a delivery room nurse made to me.
She brought that tiny bundle to the window so I could see her.
When I return to that delivery window for the second round, I hope the nurse there does the same thing and doesn’t offer to text me a photo.