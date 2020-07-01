Fourth of July celebrations bring talk about freedom, even in a time when a pandemic and racial tensions remain rampant across the nation.
Heated discussions and protests have ensued over the removal of statues and other monuments that some consider a glorification of the days of slavery. Arguments will continue over the months and years to come, but a glaring omission remains in discusssing slavery. What we know now is slavery is far more covert, and it’s not limited to a certain race of people. It’s not a thing of the past.
Slavery is alive and well through human trafficking. According to the United Nations, human trafficking mean: “The recruitment, transportation, transfer, harboring or receipt of persons for the purpose of exploitation.”
Through human trafficking, women, men and children are recruited or obtained, then forced into labor against their will through force, fraud or coercion. Victims are often lured through false promises of decent jobs and better lives. Many victims are forced into the sex trade, while others are coerced into domestic servitude.
Many of the victims endure physical and psychological abuse, including beatings, sexual abuse, food and sleep deprivation, as well as threats to themselves and their families, and isolation from the outside world.
The average age of a trafficking victim is 20, according to the U.S. Department of Justice, although many are as young as 8.
It does not take much more than use of the Internet and social media for some predators to lure their victims, and they seek them in communities large and small.
We’re as prone in Pointe Coupee Parish as any part of the U.S.
Parents can do their part by monitoring the phone and social media habits of their children, rather than use technology as a babysitter.
All Americans need to stand together in the fight against human trafficking. It deserves the same vigilance for which we address other issues.
Until we reduce the amount of human trafficking, human slavery will remain a part of our landscape in America and across the world.