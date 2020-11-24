You know, Thanksgiving gets a bum rap.
If there was a holiday that can spark every emotion that we carry inside our holiday sweater, it’s this one.
We don’t get the luxury of enjoying pumpkins and October and mounds of candy before the dreaded conversation starts.
“Are we going anywhere for Thanksgiving?”
“Who is coming for Thanksgiving?”
“Are THEY going to be there for Thanksgiving?”
If it is a group gathering, there’s the cousin or uncle or fill-in-the-blank relative someone in your family dreads seeing.
There’s the fear of bringing the wrong food item or weathering that certain aunt’s critical culinary review from across the room.
We just wrapped up another presidential election season.
If that does not cause a few diners to grind their turkey slowly to avoid saying something, no other topic will.
Well, maybe when Drew Bees will be back with the Saints, but that is football, the patron saint of the holiday season. (Yes, that’s a pun.)
And don’t get started about the shopping season.
Thanksgiving is totally innocent of that.
No matter much or little you buy into the Pilgrim and Indian story, there is no proof they rushed out the next day and overran the local malls.
Do we have to go shopping on “Black Friday?”
No, but the sellers of merchandise want us to believe we should.
Yes, COVID-19 will rear its head and change the Thanksgiving landscape. But anyone who has to take a deep breath before entering the Thanksgiving home knows there is next year.
It’s funny, but you don’t hear about those tales of woe – relative, dinner or political view – on other holidays.
Even Christmas, which should be a landmine field as deadly as Thanksgiving, gets a pass.
At this time of year, a phrase that newspaper writers love to us, I think of one Thanksgiving in particular.
When I got home from college my senior year, I found suitcases in the kitchen in a row. I learned we were going to see my grandparents out of state.
Even though I was only 29 miles away, I was the last to find out.
It was a good time, as I recall. My uncle kept his firewood going; the weather was cold and everyone was civil.
I remember that one because it was the last time I saw my grandfather. He passed away less than a year later.
Something in our lives can always stress us out. I prefer using a little perspective. The food doesn’t matter. Relatives’ habits don’t matter. Black Friday doesn’t matter.
You don’t know what the future holds. So, I sit with a piece of pumpkin pie a little longer, looking around.
Life changes too quickly.