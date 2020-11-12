Did you ever have a sailor’s yarn proved, then spend your life hearing the yarn over and over again?
I think of that on Veterans Day. One of several thoughts that come back regularly when Nov. 11 rolls around.
To set the stage: This writer was raised by a bosun’s mate first class of the U.S. Navy who served from 1939-59.
That included 37 months in the Pacific Theater in World War II, island-hopping with an aircraft service unit from one land speck to another, then two years aboard a light cruiser shelling North Koreans in a “police action” that was a war.
I was 6 and we had returned to Louisiana when Joe M. Fambrough retired from the Navy. Our family was walking down Canal Street in New Orleans when you could hear a yell.
“Raisin jack! Hey raisin jack!” A black man rushed up to my father and grabbed his hand, pumping it and saying how great it was to see him.
In 1962 in the Deep South, this was not a common scene.
But it was a chance reunion of two sailors, one from an aircraft unit and another from a construction battalion, the “Seabees.” They had been on the same speck of land in the Solomon Islands targeted by the Japanese, but in different units. The Navy would be segregated until President Harry Truman ended it in 1948.
One day on one of those land specks, a clever sailor – aren’t they all? – put mashed up raisins and sugar in coconuts and buried them in the sand on the beach so the sun would create, well, sailors can be clever.
A Seabee walked into the fermenting minefield and each step caused a coconut to “announce” itself.
Some 20 years later, two of the sailors who had a part of that day met on Canal Street in New Orleans.
Six-year-olds don’t understand how two men can laugh so heartily, seem so relaxed and smile so broadly at each other.
It takes a lifetime of going to college with Vietnam vets, working with veterans of four wars – yes, Operation Desert Storm was a war – and interviewing countless veterans to understand why they are so comfortable with each other.
They have experienced military service, war and having to become adults at too young an age.
Of his 20 years in the Navy, my father only spoke of 1942-45 once.
One night, as a tradition that happened many times in our home, boxes of photos would be pulled out and passed around and three children heard stories of military life in Pasco, Wash.; Dahlgren, Va.; and Long Beach, Calif.
That night when we got to the photo album with a leather engraved cover featuring a destroyer, he looked at the photos and began to speak.
It was the only night we heard of “Washing Machine Charlie,” huddling in a sand-bag bunker as bombs fail, watching a Seabee in a bulldozer shot by a sniper and other Seabees immediately take his place and living on C-rations – Spam – for 31 days because rumors of a Japanese attack prevented resupply.
As he looked at a group photo of “Blackie and His 49 Thieves,” he said, “When we got off that island, there were 29 of us.”
It can take a lifetime to understand another man’s life, the story he or she lived to make the person we meet.
Veterans Day does not require us to understand everything a veteran has lived through. This day should require us to acknowledge that a group of men and women in our society wore our nation’s uniforms and carried out their mission.
That is a message even six-year-olds can understand.
A note: Due to The Banner’s press deadline, a lot of the coverage of Veterans Day will be in the Nov. 19 edition.