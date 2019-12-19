Some would think a column about 2019 Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow would seem more appropriate for a sports commentary, but not necessarily so in this case.
We’re gluttons for success stories. The 19th century author, Horatio Alger, earned his place in American literature with novels that focused on young boys who rose from very humble beginnings to prosperity through hard work and determination.
Burrow exemplified those values through his upbringing in Athens, Ohio, a once-great middle-class hamlet that has since fallen on hard times.
It was neither glamorous or glitzy, but it was once an ideal city for a blue-collar worker to earn a respectable living and raise a family.
In the same way the Billy Joel tune “Allentown” focused on the downward spiral of a once-prosperous manufacturing town in eastern Pennsylvania, Athens, Ohio and so many industrial cities across America have suffered.
Burrow may have moved from his hometown, but he never forgot it. In an era when so many people look past their roots once they achieve success, the plight of struggling Ohio residents became the cornerstone of his acceptance speech.
The response from Louisiana residents who have already sent $300,000 in cash and food donations to that region may have never come together had Burrow not mentioned it in his acceptance speech.
It spoke volumes about his character. He could’ve focused on his accomplishments and why he thought he deserved the honor, as many athletes would do.
Instead, he took little credit for his own success and attributed most of it to people who influenced him.
The future is blindingly bright for Burrow, but he refuses to ignore his past.
He cares for his hometown and wants to see the city and its people find a better future.
Burrow could become one of the all-time NFL greats, but his stature as an exemplary athlete may not compare to that as a model human being.
CLOSER TO HOME … One week remains until Christmas, and plenty of residents will partake in the traditional feasts and exchange of Yuletide gifts.
As many of us who will enjoy the spirit of the season, some will not.
Many cannot afford gifts for their families; some cannot afford groceries and others cannot pay the mortgage or utility bills.
Reach out to the charities that seek to help the underprivileged.
For many who can afford a holiday celebration, they’re not but a few paychecks away from enduring the same plight.