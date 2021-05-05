A drive eastbound along U.S. 190 in Tangipahoa Parish leads to a facility that the Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office view as a possible way to ease one of the biggest problems for the tri-parish region.
The Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center in Robert serves the five-parish region of Livingston, St. Helena, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes.
The facility has been opened 27 years and has become a model juvenile center. I became familiar with the facility seven years ago during the days I worked for the Denham Springs newspaper.
The detention center is supported by a 3-mill property tax paid by businesses and landowners in all five parishes.
I had been to the facility a few times between 2013 and 2019, but my trip to the facility with the coalition from Pointe Coupee, Iberville and West Baton Rouge parishes brought me much farther into the facility.
The juveniles in the facility learn how to cook, learn work skills and continue their education. A cooperative endeavor with the Tangipahoa school system allows the use of its teachers in the facilities.
Nothing could seem worse than a person spending their adolescent years in the facility. But in many cases, it provides an opportunity they may have not had otherwise.
Whether it was broken families, peer pressure or a lack of guidance by a parent or guardian, these youngsters – boys and girls – went the wrong direction at a certain point in their life.
In many cases, the deviance has led to time in a reform school or other penal facility, and a release only meant a return to the same life they knew before detention.
As a parent, it’s sobering. The thought of one of my sons spending time in that facility puts a lump in my throat.
Apparently, I wasn’t the only person who felt that way. District Attorney Tony Clayton watched nine teenage boys on a volleyball court and eventually chatted with them.
Some were white, others were black, but they were very much like a family. His approach was to show connection.
In the process, one of the boys said “No” in response to a question. The other eight interjected, “That’s no sir!”
Clayton saw a bit of himself in those kids, even though he is now a district attorney.
He let the boys know that, as well.
“You know, you look like me, and you remind me of myself, and when I was in school, I kind of struggled, and then I got on their level, and I told them if they think I was successful, they need to know that I went through some hard times, and made some mistakes,” he said.
“But look at my friends: Here, I have a sheriff, and a judge with me and we’re all here today, and that’s what we’re here for.”
In the process, he told them that they could accomplish anything they want – even a career in law and maybe as a district attorney.
Even if voters agreed to a millage for such a facility on the Westbank, it would take years before the project would come to fruition. As with any tax, the proposal would be a tough sell to taxpayers.
Clayton, Thibodeaux and Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Brad Joffrion are among those who believe the facility could make a difference in the future of a lot of adolescent boys and girls, whose lives could shift from social deviance to life as productive citizens.
One certainty: It’s a proposition well worth consideration. We could use our tax dollars to fund one stint of incarceration after another for habitual offenders.
Or we could give them the tools of guidance, rehabilitation and – most importantly – ambition to make a positive impact in society.
As I’ve said, the proposition must still go through hoops to become a formal proposal. It would require state legislative approval and a huge effort to promote its value to taxpayers.
Even if it’s a tough sell, it’s well worth the effort. One cannot put a price on the value of leading an adolescent in the right direction.
In the long run, it’s also cheaper than keeping them behind bars.