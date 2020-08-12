The COVID-19 pandemic has curtailed or shelved longstanding rituals and traditions here and nationwide. Now one of the most cherished pastimes rests on the chopping block.
The thought of no high school or college football this fall has triggered what many once considered the “unthinkable.” In an era of pandemics that has forced shutdown of businesses, scrapped graduations and eliminated Fourth of July events, it’s safe to assume nothing is sacred.
But is it right to make the move toward cancellation now? Or, have the decisions from the Southwestern Athletic Conference, Big 10 and Pac10 seemed more like kneejerk reactions?
In the grand scheme, public health must remain the No. 1 priority. Administrators of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association and officials from the Southeastern Conference have opted for a “wait and see” approach.
Some say it’s wishy-washy, but a more careful thought process would work better – pro or con – in the long run. Critics may immediately scoff that it’s another case of putting football too high up the priority list. But it’s more than just cheering for our favorite teams on a Friday or Saturday night.
For high schools, it’s about the students who have worked hard to land a spot on a team. They may use that opportunity to earn a college scholarship and attain education they possibly could not afford otherwise.
The same goes for players in college who want to impress the NFL, but it has a much further reach than that on the college level.
So many businesses across the board depend on the college football season. It’s the peak season for supermarkets, restaurants, apparel stores, lodging … the list goes on and on.
For many, it’s the “make or break” period of the year.
It’s not only the for-profit outfits that suffer. Many nonprofit organizations – churches, private schools and youth organizations – generate funds through service projects on Game Day.
Some park cars, others help in concession stands and many direct spectators to their seats before and during the game. A season without those opportunities could make it difficult for those NPOs to move forward.
Aside from business, there’s also the issue of morale. In a year when so much hardship has dampened our spirits, the sense of normalcy on a Friday or Saturday night could put much-needed smiles on faces.
Even if we see our favorite teams compete in partially filled stadiums or even empty venues, it still would do wonders. We don’t even need an audience of cardboard figures and “canned” cheers to enjoy it, as we’ve seen in Major League Baseball.
The well-being of the athletes and fans must remain the primary focus. We do not even know the direction COVID-19 will take in the weeks and months ahead.
Numbers could spike or they could recede.
Either way, the final decision deserves strong consideration rather than the kneejerk approach.