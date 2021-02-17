Last year, large crowds converged for two Mardi Gras parades in New Roads, and one in Livonia. Who could imagine how much life would change within weeks of these events?
Fast-forward to 2021, and we had what will go down in history as “The Mardi Gras That Wasn’t.”
We didn’t see the 5,000 or so come to Livonia, nor did we see upward of 100,000 crowd the streets of New Roads for Fat Tuesday.
The COVID-19 pandemic changed all that, and it dampened the spirits during what is traditionally one of the most festive times of the year in Pointe Coupee Parish, along with most of Louisiana.
Give credit to the City of New Roads for its efforts to retain some of the spirit with a drive-through float display at The Mill, along with other events that kept some of the spirit intact.
Even though the pandemic slammed the door on this year’s event, imagine how local Mardi Gras events would have fared amid the conditions we endured from Sunday until Ash Wednesday.
A Mardi Gras event during a winter storm would have kept at least some festivalgoers at home, but not all of them.
Many may have opted to continue the celebration. Some of you may recall a sleet storm that made conditions miserable for the 2014 parade.
It’s safe to say that some of those who endured the cold and rain probably consumed so much alcohol that they could not feel the frigid air – perhaps not even the rain.
The conditions this year proved far more treacherous.
More than 30 hours of below-freezing temperatures – and the rare appearance of snow – left to icy conditions on roadways and a tough weekend for law enforcement throughout the parish and state.
Imagine if the events had rolled. It could have led to a much more hectic day for public safety officials, who would’ve contended with hazardous road conditions and the normal challenges they face during a parade.
The cancellation of parades due to COVID-19 seemed inevitable late last year, but it added to the disappointment we’ve endured already.
But we have reasons to look forward to next year. Hopefully, the COVID-19 vaccine will prove effective and we will only have a distant view of the coronavirus in our rear-view mirror.
Next year, we are hopeful we can look past “The Mardi Gras That Wasn’t” and celebrate the season better than ever – and that speaks volumes for a parish known for some of the state’s greatest Fat Tuesday traditions.