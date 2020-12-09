Graves taking care of red snapper industry
Dear editor:
I have often been skeptical of advertising, especially ads from politicians running for office. However, in the case of Garret Graves, when I received his card ad in the mail, I looked at the picture of him with his family and read his message about his plans and ambitions to become a U.S. representative for Louisiana.
I immediately believed that he’d truly make a difference to take advantage of our natural resources, always acknowledged to be present here, but never properly managed to be taken advantage of. I voted accordingly.
The Banner now reports to us that U.S. Rep. Garret Graves has sponsored a bill to help the red snapper fishery and other reef fisheries, both commercial and recreational, co-sponsored by Rep. Jared Huffman, of California, who also represents a coastal economy that depends on healthy fisheries.
This bill has passed the U.S. House of Representatives. I note steps and acts being taken to address and support sustainability of our important fisheries in the Gulf for the Louisiana economy.
I wish continued success for U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, and The Banner to keep us advised in Pointe Coupee and other areas concerned.
Lois Rees
New Roads